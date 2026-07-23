HUGEL Returns to Ushuaïa Ibiza This September with the Ultimate ‘Make The Girls Dance’ Closing Season Party

HUGEL is set to return to Ushuaïa Ibiza on Sunday, September 20, with a new edition of Make The Girls Dance, the French DJ’s signature event that promises to deliver another unforgettable celebration of Latin house, Afro house and sun-soaked electronic music on the island.

Following the overwhelming success of its debut earlier this summer, the event returns as one of the standout highlights of Ibiza’s 2026 closing party season, transforming the iconic open-air stage at Ushuaïa Ibiza into what organisers describe as “the ultimate open-air Latin house carnival.”

One of Ibiza’s Biggest Closing Season Events

The first edition of Make The Girls Dance attracted thousands of electronic music fans, creating an all-day experience that began beneath the Balearic sunshine at Ushuaïa Ibiza before continuing late into the night at Hï Ibiza, one of the world’s most celebrated nightclubs.

One of the defining moments of the event came when David Guetta made a surprise appearance alongside HUGEL to premiere their collaboration, “Shine,” live for the very first time. Since then, the track has become a favourite on dance floors across the globe, further strengthening HUGEL’s growing influence on the international electronic music scene.

Latin House Meets Ibiza’s Iconic Open-Air Stage

For its September return, Make The Girls Dance will once again showcase HUGEL’s signature sound, combining infectious Latin-inspired grooves, Afro house rhythms and high-energy electronic music with the spectacular production values that have made Ushuaïa Ibiza one of the world’s most famous outdoor music venues.

From daytime performances through to sunset, the event promises an immersive festival atmosphere featuring world-class visuals, powerful sound production and the vibrant energy that has become synonymous with Ibiza’s global clubbing reputation.

HUGEL Continues His Breakthrough Year

Organisers describe HUGEL as one of the leading figures driving the worldwide rise of Latin house, a genre that continues to dominate international festivals, streaming platforms and club line-ups. With chart-topping releases, major collaborations and performances at some of the biggest electronic music events in the world, the French producer is widely considered to be enjoying the biggest season of his career.

His return to Ushuaïa Ibiza further reinforces the venue’s status as one of the island’s premier destinations for globally recognised DJs and cutting-edge electronic music experiences.