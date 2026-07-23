Michael Jordan Enjoys Ibiza’s Sunshine and Fine Dining Aboard His $115 Million Superyacht

Michael Jordan, widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, has once again chosen Ibiza as one of the highlights of his Mediterranean summer vacation. The NBA legend has been spotted enjoying the island’s sunshine, crystal-clear waters and world-famous dining scene while cruising aboard his spectacular $115 million superyacht, MBRACE.

Although Jordan has visited Ibiza on several previous occasions, his arrival continues to attract attention thanks to his enduring global influence in both professional sports and international business. The six-time NBA champion and Olympic gold medalist is spending several relaxing days on the island after earlier stops in Mallorca and Saint-Tropez, two of the Mediterranean’s most exclusive luxury destinations.

Anchored in Cala Jondal and Dining at Zuma Ibiza

During his stay, Michael Jordan has been seen anchored off Cala Jondal, one of Ibiza’s most prestigious beaches, before enjoying dinner at Zuma Ibiza, the acclaimed Japanese restaurant located in Ibiza Marina. The island remains a favourite destination for international celebrities seeking a combination of luxury lifestyle, fine dining and the natural beauty of the Mediterranean.

Jordan’s visit reinforces Ibiza’s reputation as one of Europe’s premier destinations for high-profile figures from the worlds of sport, entertainment and business.

Inside the $115 Million Superyacht MBRACE

The basketball icon is travelling aboard MBRACE, his 74-metre luxury superyacht, which he acquired in 2022 for approximately $115 million. Built in 2018 by the prestigious German shipyard Abeking & Rasmussen, the yacht accommodates 12 guests and 24 crew members, combining cutting-edge technology with exceptional comfort.

According to publicly available industry information, the vessel’s annual operating costs are estimated at around €10 million, reflecting the scale and sophistication of one of the Mediterranean’s most impressive private yachts.

Award-Winning Design and Luxury Features

With a beam of 12.8 metres and a top speed of 16 knots, MBRACE stands out not only for its size but also for its award-winning design. The yacht received four honours at the 2018 Boat International Design & Innovation Awards, thanks to innovative features including the spectacular Neptune Lounge, an underwater observation room offering panoramic views beneath the sea.

Additional luxury amenities include a swimming pool, underwater lighting, expansive outdoor entertaining areas and an open-air cocktail bar, making the yacht one of the most distinctive vessels cruising the Mediterranean.

A Long-Standing Love for Ibiza

This is far from Michael Jordan’s first visit to the White Isle. The basketball legend has returned to Ibiza several times over the years, further cementing the island’s status as one of his preferred European holiday destinations. In 2024, he also appeared in an Instagram post shared by German magician Sean Christopher, who performed for the former NBA superstar during another visit to the island.

Jordan’s latest appearance once again highlights Ibiza’s global appeal, where luxury yachts, exclusive beach clubs, award-winning restaurants and Mediterranean scenery continue to attract some of the world’s most influential personalities every summer.