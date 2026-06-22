Ibiza DJs Take Over the Port as Portside Returns with Luciano, Bedouin and Bruz

The iconic Port of Ibiza became the epicenter of the island’s nightlife scene on Sunday as Portside 2026 returned for its fourth edition, bringing together leading names in electronic music for one of the most anticipated free events of the Ibiza summer season.

Organized by Chinois Ibiza under the theme “For Ibiza, With Love,” the open-air celebration reaffirmed the club’s commitment to the island, paying tribute to the people, culture and creative energy that continue to define Ibiza’s global reputation as a premier destination for music lovers.

Thousands of attendees gathered along the waterfront near the harbor breakwater to enjoy performances from internationally acclaimed DJs Luciano, Bedouin and Bruz, who delivered the soundtrack to an unforgettable sunset gathering. Over the past four years, Portside Ibiza has established itself as a landmark event within the island’s summer calendar, attracting both residents and visitors seeking an authentic Ibiza experience.

This year’s edition also coincided with the arrival of the summer solstice season, adding an extra layer of symbolism to a day dedicated to music, connection and celebration.

Supported by the Ibiza Town Hall and Ports de Balears, the event began at 7 p.m. and continued until midnight, when the festivities moved to Chinois Ibiza on Paseo Juan Carlos I. The venue hosted the highly anticipated opening of Bedouin’s SAGA summer residency, with Luciano joining the lineup alongside a scheduled Jimi Jules B2B Trikk performance.

More than just a party, Portside once again showcased the enduring magic of Ibiza—bringing people together through electronic music, world-class DJs, and a shared love for one of the world’s most influential nightlife destinations.