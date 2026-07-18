Calvin Harris Shares Highlights from His Ushuaïa Ibiza Night Featuring Rod Stewart

Calvin Harris has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at his latest Ushuaïa Ibiza residency, sharing a collection of photos on Instagram that includes two images with legendary Scottish singer Sir Rod Stewart.

Captioning the post with “Another unbelievable night @ushuaiaibiza!!!”, Harris reflected on another packed evening at the world-famous Ibiza beach club in Playa d’en Bossa, where thousands gathered for one of the island’s flagship electronic music events.

Among the images, Rod Stewart stands out as one of the night’s most recognizable guests. While the Instagram post confirms that Stewart and Harris spent time together during the event, there is no indication that the rock icon performed or joined Harris on stage. Based on the available information, the two simply crossed paths during the evening.

The Friday, July 17 lineup featured Calvin Harris, MK, Arielle Free, and Tyson O’Brien, continuing one of the most sought-after party series of the Ibiza 2026 summer season.

From the FIFA World Cup to Ibiza

Rod Stewart’s appearance in Ibiza comes just weeks after he traveled to support Scotland during the FIFA World Cup. The music legend attended Scotland’s opening match against Haiti in Boston alongside his sons, Liam and Alastair Stewart.

Speaking to Boston.com during the tournament, Stewart said it was his seventh FIFA World Cup and celebrated Scotland’s long-awaited return to the competition after a 28-year absence.

Scotland secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti on June 13 thanks to a goal from John McGinn, marking the nation’s first World Cup finals win since 1990. Ahead of the match, Stewart also shared a video from the plane with his sons enthusiastically singing the famous supporters’ chant, “No Scotland, No Party.”

Calvin Harris Continues His Ushuaïa Ibiza Residency

Throughout the 2026 Ibiza season, Calvin Harris continues his highly successful double weekly residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza, performing every Tuesday from July 7 to August 25 and every Friday through October 2.

Following his latest performance, Harris summed up the evening with his Instagram message and a gallery of images that quickly attracted attention across social media—particularly the photos featuring Rod Stewart, one of the night’s most talked-about celebrity guests.