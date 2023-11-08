18.6 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, November 11, 2023
Hotels in Ibiza are the highest earners per room in the country with an average of 231.6 €

The hotel establishments in the capital, Sant Antoni, Sant Josep and Santa Eulària are the ones registering the highest growth in income in the country

C.N.Agencias.
The latest Exceltur report spotlights Ibiza City as the leader in average income per available room at €231.6 from June to September. Estepona follows at €210.2, with Sant Josep, also in Ibiza, at €196.5. Marbella and Chiclana round out the top five, with growth over 25% compared to 2019.

All Ibiza hotels, except those in Sant Joan, saw revenue increases since the pre-COVID year. Santa Eulària and Sant Antoni also rank in the top twenty, benefiting from investments in hotel improvements. The report also notes that destinations with better product offerings not only had higher incomes but also showed more growth in summer 2023 compared to 2019.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

