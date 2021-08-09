Can Misses will be ready for debut against Malaga with 2,500 sky-blue fans

UD Ibiza will be able to count on around 2,500 fans for its debut at the refurbished Can Misses-Power Electronics Stadium against Málaga CF, next Sunday 22 August, at 5pm, as part of the second day of LaLiga Smartbank.

Sources of the sky-blue club confirmed to Diario de Ibiza that, with the current anti-covid measures established by the Balearic Govern, 40% of the stadium capacity has been granted to UD Ibiza. These same sources assured that by that date, the bulk of the nearly 150 measures that the club was required to undertake in the municipal stadium to adapt it to the requirements of the Professional Football League will be completed.

The capacity of the home of the UD Ibiza in the Second Division will be around 6,000 fans, so today, which means that as of today, with the current health restrictions, around 2,500 spectators will be able to enjoy the historic debut of the Ibiza club in the Second Division, almost all of the season ticket holders that the club currently has.

On the other hand, the club are not aware that any trips are being organised for fans to accompany the team in their first league game, next Friday at La Romareda against Real Zaragoza (10pm). As they explained, for the moment they do not know if only Zaragoza season ticket holders will be able to attend or if, in addition, there will also be fans of the Ibizan team who have travelled to the Aragonese capital.