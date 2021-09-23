“This third dose is only being given to residents, not workers,” insisted Carandell, who pointed out that this booster is being administered to older people in residences following the Ministry of Health’s recommendation as part of the Vaccination Strategy. As with the first two doses, Primary Care vaccination teams will travel to the residences to inject them.

The Health Department hopes to complete this third round of coronavirus vaccinations among the residents of Ibiza’s old people’s homes during the first week of October, i.e. in just under three weeks. “They are very vulnerable, the sooner the better,” she said. The aim, reiterated Carandell, is to further protect these people against infection, many of whom have underlying conditions and are the most vulnerable to the virus, which means a greater risk of being hospitalised or in critical care units if they become infected.

