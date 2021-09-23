25 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, September 25, 2021
type here...

Health starts giving third doses to 500 nursing home residents in Ibiza

Balearic Ministry of Health will begind third dosis. The Conselleria is confident that everyone will have had it in three weeks

Marta Torres Molina
Updated:
Health starts giving third doses to 500 nursing home residents in Ibiza
The interior of one of the Exhibition Centre's administered vaccination storage.

This Thursday at half past four in the afternoon at Can Blai nursing home, the Balearic Ministry of Health will begin administering the third dose of the covid vaccine to residents of nursing homes for older people, as announced yesterday by the Ib-Salt Care Director, Eugenia Carandell. In total, in Ibiza there are four homes where the booster dose is scheduled to be administered to around 500 people, according to the Health Department (492 in total).

“This third dose is only being given to residents, not workers,” insisted Carandell, who pointed out that this booster is being administered to older people in residences following the Ministry of Health’s recommendation as part of the Vaccination Strategy. As with the first two doses, Primary Care vaccination teams will travel to the residences to inject them.

The Health Department hopes to complete this third round of coronavirus vaccinations among the residents of Ibiza’s old people’s homes during the first week of October, i.e. in just under three weeks. “They are very vulnerable, the sooner the better,” she said. The aim, reiterated Carandell, is to further protect these people against infection, many of whom have underlying conditions and are the most vulnerable to the virus, which means a greater risk of being hospitalised or in critical care units if they become infected.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte