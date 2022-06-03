Completion of the Punta Xinxó hotel on Ibiza requires an investment of more than 35 million euros

The completion of the four-star hotel projected in Punta Xinxó, whose works were abandoned in 2010, after the structure had already been erected due to the economic crisis that began in 2008, requires an investment of more than 35 million euros. Sources of the company that owns the site, Cala Xinxó S.L, of the Grupo Acintur Mediterráneo, assure that the problem of this project is that it needs “a lot of financing”, but also emphasize that “the solution is very close” as an agreement is being “finalized” to obtain the necessary economic resources to resume the works.

However, the solution is also going through the courts. The owner company maintains a judicial litigation, on several fronts, to maintain its possession after the bank took it to auction for not complying with the mortgage at the time.

The auction was awarded for 16 million euros, but it is not finalized, according to sources consulted from Cala Xinxó SL, because the winner needed a mortgage on the plot to formalize the operation. The auction has been appealed in court.

Cala Xinxó SL still appears in the Land Registry as the owner of the property on which the hotel structure is located. In fact, this company also appears in the City Council of Sant Josep as the owner of the plot and to which it is addressed in its communications.

The sources consulted from Cala Xinxó SL indicate that, according to their criteria, there are three causes for voiding the auction. The main one is that the sale of the property to the highest bidder was made when “all the actions on the assets of the company were suspended” because the negotiation with the creditors had not been closed. In addition, the mortgage also affects the part of the property that occupies the maritime-terrestrial public domain of Costas.

Attempt to lapse the hotel construction license

The City Council granted the license in 2006 (for a project of a four-star hotel establishment of 534 beds with 255 rooms and six quadruple suites) and, ten years later, in November 2016, in view of the inactivity of the developer company initiated the process to declare the lapse of the license.

