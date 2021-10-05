Júlia Ribas exhibits her latest works at the Club Diario de Ibiza under the title ‘Racons’

‘Racons’, corners, is the title chosen by Júlia Ribas for the exhibition she is opening on 8th October at the Club Diario de Ibiza. The exhibition, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of her first exhibition, is made up of unpublished works created especially for this occasion.

With ‘Racons’, Júlia Ribas attempts to express the importance of treasuring and enjoying the small memories and the little things that shape our life. “The corners are the little moments that we treasure and to which we turn to in moments of intimacy,” she explains.

Nature is always present in her painting, and in Racons it is also present to remind us that in Ibiza we have a multitude of corners and places to take care of, to preserve even from ourselves. For this self-taught painter, “it is important to protect and care for the places that make us feel good, because they are also everyone’s legacy”.

The exhibition opens on Friday, 8th October at 7pm at the Club Diario de Ibiza and can be visited until 29th October. The opening hours are Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 11am to 1pm and Thursday and Friday from 6pm to 8pm (except public holidays).

Admission is free.