Spain’s best bartender works on Ibiza

Konstantinos Panagiotidis of Jul’s Restaurant on Ibiza, has been named ‘Best Bartender in Spain 2022′, after winning the 12th World Class Competition Spain, as reported by the organization in a statement.

Specifically, Panagiotidis won the final which brought together the ten best bartenders in the country and will be the Spanish representative in the international final of World Class Competition 2022, which will take place from 12th to 15th September in Sydney ( Australia ), where he will face the best bartenders from over 50 countries.

During the competition, the bartenders had to overcome various challenges to win the title, from a blind tasting in which they had to recognize different spirits, to a speed tasting in which they had to make six cocktails in six minutes, among others.

At this event, the awards recognizing the work of the best cocktail bars in Spain were also announced: the Coaster Awards. The best opening of the year went to Harrison 1933 (Madrid), while the award for best Hotel Cocktail Bar went to ISA by Four Seasons Hotel (Madrid) and the best bar team to Ginbo (Mallorca).

The award for Best Restaurant Cocktail Bar went to El Cielo de Urrechu (Madrid), Best Cocktail Bar at Events to WAH Life Gourmet (Madrid), Best Customer Experience to Lovo Bar (Madrid) and Best Cocktail Bar to Sips (Barcelona).

Since its creation, the World Class Competition, promoted by Diageo Reserve – Diageo’s luxury portfolio – has involved more than 20,000 bartenders from five continents in the research and promotion of the latest trends in mixology.

