‘Moll’: a fishing boat trip to familiarize yourself with this local fish

This Tuesday, the Ibiza Town Hall unveiled the schedule for the IV Feria del Moll, which will take place on November 12th and 13th, Friday and Saturday, and will feature tastings by the Ibiza Fishermen’s Guild and delicacies prepared by four city restaurants. Additionally, a fishing boat trip has been scheduled for Saturday.

The presentation took place at the Ibiza Fishermen’s Guild and was attended by Dessiré Ruiz, Councillor for Commerce and Tourism, Pere Varela, the Fishermen’s Guild’s head of Peix Nostrum, and representatives from the fair’s participating restaurants: El Barco, Can Guillems, Ca n’Alfredo, and Sa Nansa.

According to Councillor for Tourism Dessiré Ruiz, “one of the goals of the Fira del Moll is to reintroduce red mullet consumption to citizens.”Salmonete (Red Mullet) is a highly esteemed fish that is now in season. As a result, we have the cooperation of the catering industry and provide the public the opportunity to go out on a fishing boat and see how this species is treated up close. This expedition will be limited to 40 participants and must be reserved in advance through email to informacioturistica@eivissa.es. Joan Riera of Ca n’Alfredo emphasized the importance of “determining the season for each species in order to allow the sea to replenish.”

The Fishermen’s Guild will host the first tasting of “molls” on Friday, December 12, from 11 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. at the Mercat Nou. A second tasting will take place on Saturday at 12 p.m. at the Fishermen’s Guild headquarters in Ibiza’s harbor.