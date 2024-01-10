The weather in Ibiza and Formentera: rain, thunderstorms and hail

The State Meteorological Agency has warned that rainfall could be occasionally heavy and be accompanied by thunderstorms and small hail in the late afternoon or at night in the Pitiusas.

The maximum temperature of the day will be between 12 and 15 degrees. The wind will be generally light from the south.

Live rainfall radar.

At Ibiza airport two liters of water per square meter have fallen until 7 am this Wednesday, while in Sant Joan, Formentera and Sant Antoni one liter per square meter has been registered.

Precipitation will move eastward throughout the afternoon and Aemet forecasts some snow from 1,200 meters.

Mañana #miércoles esperamos precipitaciones en las islas.



· Comenzarían por Pitiusas y se desplazarían hacia el este intensificándose por la noche.



· No se descarta alguna tormenta y algo de nieve a partir de unos 1200 m.



⬇️Escenario posible de pcp en 6h de Harmonie-Arome pic.twitter.com/wcUu9B634K — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) January 9, 2024

The maximum temperatures recorded this Tuesday in the Pitiusas were 17 degrees in Formentera, Ibiza and the airport of es Codolar; and 16 degrees in Sant Antoni and Sant Joan.

Regarding minimum temperatures, early this morning 6 degrees were recorded in Sant Joan, 8 degrees in Sant Antoni and Ibiza, 9 degrees at the airport of Ibiza and 10 degrees in Formentera.

Throughout the week, unstable weather is expected due to the arrival of a DANA, which will cause overcast skies to predominate throughout the day.

The islands will be on alert yellow for rough seas on Thursday, when wind gusts from the north northeast of 50 to 60 kilometers per hour (force 7) and waves of three meters high are expected from 15 to 23.59 hours.

Snowfall

A total of nnine provinces will have snowfall warnings on Wednesday, January 10 in large inland areas of the northeastern quadrant of the peninsula, Central and Cantabrian system that could reach up to 10 centimeters (cm) thick in some parts of the Pyrenees, according to the forecast of the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET).

Specifically, snowfall will activate warnings in Huesca, Zaragoza, Burgos, Barcelona, Gerona, Lérida, Navarra, Álava and La Rioja on a day marked by precipitations that could become persistent and/or locally heavy in the east of Catalonia and in the Balearic Islands, as well as significant snow accumulations in mountains of the northeastern quadrant, without ruling out snowfalls in surrounding lower areas.

Aemet expects that maximum temperatures will increase in the west of the peninsula and the Mediterranean coast, decreasing in the northeast half and extreme north, more pronounced in the mountains. Minimum temperatures will also increase in the Balearic Islands and northeast peninsular, but will fall in the west and Alboran.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.