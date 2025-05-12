British duo The Ting Tings: “Ibiza means personal and musical freedom for us”

Fourteen years after first dreaming of playing at Can Jordi Blues Station, British indie pop duo The Ting Tings: Jules de Martino and Katie White will headline a free concert at the Ibiza venue on 22 May 2025, performing their new album Home in full, ahead of its 6 June release, alongside reworked versions of past hits. Now long-time residents of Ibiza, where they settled permanently in 2020, the band will be joined by a seven-piece ensemble for the show. Their connection to the island dates back to a 2009 appearance at Ibiza Rocks, with subsequent visits influencing their decision to build a studio and raise a family there. Self-produced and reflective of a new mellow sound blending soft rock, folk, and Americana, Home marks a departure from the constraints of their former label, Sony, embracing creative freedom over commercial pressure. Their 2025 tour includes stops in London, Manchester, and Portugal, though their true preference, they say, lies in composing quietly on the island.

