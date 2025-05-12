Discover the most complete plan for summer evenings at Teatro Pereyra

The Teatro Pereyra Ibiza, a cultural and social reference since 1899, and declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, now renovated with splendor and cutting-edge technology, revolutionizes the Ibiza nightlife with the launch of pereyra Experiencehis new and exclusive Dinner Shows & After Parties. Events created by the artistic director, Graziano Galatone, Italian singer and actor.

The historic Pereyra Theatre is gearing up for an unprecedented 2025 summer season, announcing the launch of its innovative evening entertainment concept. Beginning May 15, every night from Monday through Saturday, the iconic theater will offer an immersive experience that fuses exquisite dining, all-new shows and vibrant themed after parties.

The ‘Pereyra Experience’ has been meticulously designed to transport attendees through three distinct atmospheres throughout the evening, from arrival to closing party. This unique proposal in the entertainment scene is composed of three original and captivating dinner shows, each with its own identity, but intrinsically connected to the history of the Pereyra Theater.

The themes

The show, starring an international cast of world-class artists, seeks to actively involve the audience, creating a night full of energy and unforgettable moments that will culminate in a crescendo of rhythms that will lead to the final party.

Each show has its own personality, which is why clients will be able to repeat their experience and will never cease to be surprised. circus of Love will debut at the grand opening on May 15. This show celebrates the magic of the circus, the power of love and the timeless history of the Teatro Pereyra Ibiza. This venue, since the early 20th century, has been a meeting place for art and culture. Born as a Circus-Theater, it hosted circus shows that, in its time, gave astonishment and dreams to the public. Today, through this show in which new scenic elements have been incorporated, that tradition returns to the stage, paying tribute to a glorious past and reinterpreting it in a modern and glamorous key. Attendees will live an extraordinary experience that will transport them to a world full of magic and emotion.

let’s go Carnival revives the vibrant atmosphere of the legendary Carnival parties of the turn of the century at the Teatro Pereyra. Combining vintage elegance with modern rhythms, this show celebrates the spirit of Carnival as a symbol of celebration and magic. Guests will be transported to a night of pure entertainment where past and present meet in an explosion of energy and style.

pereyra Beats represents a musical journey that celebrates the 125 years of life of the Pereyra Theater, covering the fundamental stages of the history of music over more than a century and the transformations that have marked the world and the island of Ibiza. This show pays tribute to Ibiza’s role as a pole of attraction for artists of all generations, celebrating the music, freedom and magic of the island. The Pereyra Theater, guardian of an extraordinary cultural legacy, reaffirms itself as a timeless symbol.

Another novelty for this summer are the six after parties that give continuity to the dinner show.

From midnight, the Pereyra Theater will be transformed into a dance floor open also for those customers who have not attended the dinner show. While those who have enjoyed the dinner show will not have to pay an additional cost.

The after parties are a must-visit destination for those looking for a full night of high quality entertainment. Each night will feature a different theme.

After parties

The party ‘Vida loca’ (Crazy life) offers the best Spanish and Latin hits to live the hottest soul of Ibiza. On crazy Pereyra the protagonists are the Happy Pop & Dance in a night full of energy and fun back to the 90’s is a legendary trip back to the 90’s. An infectious mix of grunge, dancefloor hits and hip-hop. The ultimate party that revives the magic of Ibiza as a hippie destination with the greatest hits of the 60’s and 70’s is ‘Ibiza Hippie Heaven’.pereyra Revival‘ brings together the magic of synth-pop, the greatest hits of rock. And finally, ‘Music Box’ is starring the enveloping vibes of Rhythm and Blues.

Gastronomic experience

The dining experience has also been completely revamped, with an exquisite menu and a new table layout designed to enhance immersion in the show.

Unlike last year, in this new proposal there is no minimum consumption amount.

This year the menu is based on contemporary classics, where the heart of the kitchen is a charcoal oven through which meat and fish pass. Sole with menier sauce, ceviche with local red shrimp, Iberian pluma de bellota or black angus Ribeye are some of the dishes found in the new proposal. The gastronomy offered at ‘Pereyra Experience’ is not superfluous or a simple accompaniment to the show. The quality of the products and the careful elaboration of the dishes make the menu a great protagonist.

Reservations for this summer’s dinner shows at Teatro Pereyra are now open and can be made through www.teatropereyraibiza.com.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.