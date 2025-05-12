French athlete risks life diving into s’Ullal de na Coloms cave

Jérémy Nicollin an athlete who became French national champion in javelin throwing, has risked his life in Ibiza by performing a jump that is strictly forbidden by the authorities in the island s’Ullal de na Coloms cave, in Sant Antoni. It has been the athlete himself who has uploaded to his social networks this undated jump in a “secret place”, as he has pointed out with full intention, as he was probably aware that it is illegal to do so. Nicollin was not alone in his daredevilry, as the video shows a dozen people, located at different heights of the cave, cheering him on and even shouting a countdown to encourage their idol, before he completes his goal unharmed.

This is one more notch in the revolver of Nicollin, 34 years old, who travels around different countries performing dangerous jumps into the water, either in caves, waterfalls and even bridges, without ever having permission from the relevant authorities. In this way, in his social networks he uploads chilling jumps into the void in places such as a road bridge 27 meters above the water in Herault (France), a wild waterfall of 25 meters in Jura (France) or a jump of 30 meters on a cliff whose location he also did not want to reveal.

His adventures are followed and celebrated by over 600.000 followers on Instagram. Curiously, he has achieved more fame in this way than with his career as a professional athlete. Nicollin became French national champion in javelin throwing, although four years ago he gave up athletics and devoted himself to this other passion, which surfaced when he was only eight years old and jumped for the first time in a small waterfall during a family outing.

Deterrence measures

Now, the French athlete is facing the possible imposition of a fine, as jumping into s’Ullal de na Coloms is illegal. In February of last year, the Sant Antoni Town Hall, in collaboration with the Ibiza Fire Department, installed a sign in the cave informing that this activity was prohibited. The authorities took this decision in an attempt to nip in the bud the numerous accidents that had occurred, some of them fatal, but it is clear that there are people who continue to expose themselves to risk.

The Ibizan fire department itself shared the video of the jump to remind that it is totally forbidden, that the area lacks cell phone coverage and that, in case of rescue, the cost of the operation must be borne by the rescued person himself. “It’s not worth risking your life for a photo,” the firefighters stress.

Risk zone

S’Ullal de na Coloms, known in social networks as Cueva de la luz (Cave of Light)is on the coast of es Amunts and is a protected area by Xarxa Natura 2000. This place is part of the group of six risk areas on the island that the Vertical Rescue Group of the Firefighters of Eivissa identified in a study published in November 2023.

On the 12th of the same month the lifeless body of A.F.C., a 28-year-old Colombian man, was found who was located around under the sea by GEAS divers in s’Ullal de na Coloms. The young man had disappeared two days earlier, when he was hiking with two friends. At one point, he decided to jump into the sea through this dangerous opening in the rock “suddenly” and “without warning” his companions on the route. The companions reproached him for his recklessness due to the danger of this enclave and tried to rescue him without success.

