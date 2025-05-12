Saturday, May 17, 2025
Eight arrested over sale of laughing gas and illegal drugs in Ibiza

Guillermo Saez
Updated:
Eight arrested for selling laughing gas and other illegal substances in Ibiza

The Guardia Civil and the Local Police of Sant Antoni have arrested eight people in Ibiza as suspects perpetrators of several crimes against public health related to the sale of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, and other narcotic substances.

The arrests were made last Wednesday, in the framework of the joint operation developed in the municipality on the occasion of the start of the summer season, as reported by the Civil Guard.

In a first action three people were arrested in the area of Passeig de la Mar, as well as in different parts of the municipality. The second performance, centered in the leisure area of West Endculminated in the arrest of five more people.

These operations are part of the joint action plan for the prevention of criminal acts in leisure areas of Sant Antoni and will continue to be developed throughout the summer season.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

