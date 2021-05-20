Vaccinated Spanish tourists will be able to travel to Ibiza without PCR

From next Sunday, the Balearic Islands will not require a covid-19 test for vaccinated Spanish tourists entering the archipelago through its ports and airports, nor for those coming from autonomous communities with an incidence of fewer than 60 cases in 14 days, according to the regional president, Francina Armengol.

Vaccinated Spaniards will have to have received at least the first dose 15 days before their arrival on the islands in order to enter without having to present any proof, Armengol explained at the Fitur tourism fair, opened this Wednesday by the King and Queen of Spain.

Domestic tourists coming from communities where the incidence of cases per 100,000 inhabitants is below 60 cases in 14 days will also not have to present negative tests at ports and airports, even if they are not vaccinated.

The Minister of Tourism, Iago Negueruela, said at the press conference with the regional president that the Balearic Islands, with a level of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, is “prepared” to welcome the greatest number of tourists “possible”, both national and international.

With these changes, said Armengol, the Balearic Islands wants to extend a “special” invitation to Spanish tourists to visit Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza and Formentera during the new tourist season in order to revive the economy of the islands in the face of uncertainty over international tourism.

Armengol stated that this year the presence of Spanish tourists will be “significant” for the Balearic Islands, whose two main markets are Germany and the United Kingdom.

In the first case, the Balearic Islands are on Germany’s “green traffic light” of safe places, while the UK recommends against holidaying in Spain.

The President and the Councillor unveiled the Balearic Islands’ strategy for reactivating tourism and promoting the islands as a safe destination at Fitur.

Armengol has insisted that the Balearic Islands’ policy since the pandemic broke out has been to “prioritise the safety” of its citizens and tourists.

In this context, the High Court of Justice of the Balearic Islands (TSJIB) has just endorsed the health measures approved by the Government after the lifting of the state of alarm: the curfew, health checks on national and international passengers, and the limitation of people at family gatherings, social gatherings and places of worship.

The Balearic Islands want to “guarantee security, tranquillity, rigour, commitment and the incomparable beauty of each island”, said Armengol, who invited Spaniards to enjoy the autonomous region.

“The Balearic Islands are the safest tourist destination in the Mediterranean”, said Armengol, who has also guaranteed that the “bridge hotels” will be maintained, in case any tourist is in close contact with an infected person, and a return insurance policy that the autonomous government will provide in the event of an incident.

The Minister of Tourism said that the Balearic Islands is probably the “most open” tourist destination in the European Union (EU) and that the “priority” is to start the season safely, reopen thousands of hotels and incorporate more than 200,000 employees into the tourism sector labor market.

From now on, the Government will work with airlines to increase connectivity and the number of flights with the mainland and the rest of Europe.

“Our strategy is to open up, to recover our economy and for business people and employees to return to their jobs, this is our commitment,” said Negueruela.