Unions demand employment stability on Ibiza and Formentera

They ask the central government and the Balearic Govern to hold competitive examinations in order to reduce the number of temporary employment vacancies

noemi-martinez
Updated:
Temporary employment in the public administration hits 33%, almost eight points above the private sector, as reported yesterday by the unions CCOO and UGT. This situation particularly affects the Balearic Islands, where “the lack of stability means that workers just don’t come”.

Reduce temporary employment – more needs to be done

The secretary general of UGT, Fernando Fernández, explained that “staff shortages are already an issue, but on top of that there is no stability in the public service”. In addition to the high cost of living, he says, there is no consolidation of positions. “We must ask the Government and the Balearic Govern to reduce the number of temporary employment positions to the minimum possible because that will mean that permanent positions have been obtained,” stressed Fernández, referring to the need to hold competitive examinations in the different sectors. “There are initiatives on the part of the Govern in this sense, but more needs to be done”, he added.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

