Travelling to Ibiza: Covid-19: What are the requirements to enter the island?

The pandemic has disrupted many holiday plans over the past year, but everything points to the fact that we will flatten the curve of the Coronavirus.

Both national and international travellers can enter and leave the Balearic Islands. But with certain conditions.

What do I have to bear in mind if I want to travel to the Balearic Islands? Do I have to have a PCR test? What are the health measures? Due to the health crisis caused by Covid-19, the Govern of the Balearic Islands has implemented a series of controls on the entry of passengers to the islands in order to ensure that mobility is carried out safely.

The first thing to bear in mind is not to travel if you have symptoms compatible with Covid-19 such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing in the last 14 days. Of course, you also cannot travel if you have been diagnosed with the virus in the last 14 days.

Document Control

What documentation must be presented at the port or airport of arrival in the Balearic Islands?

The health control form must be filled in, where questions such as the specific details of the transport company, date, time, flight number, address of the stay, details of the traveller and a health questionnaire must be filled in. After filling it in, an individual, personal and non-transferable QR code will be obtained, associated with a single journey. This form is considered to be a responsible declaration, and for this reason the Govern appeals to the individual responsibility of each passenger in entering their details and in the information they provide about their state of health.

Who has to present the QR code?

Residents of Spanish autonomous communities or cities with a 14-day cumulative incidence of more than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Epidemiological data is updated weekly by the Ministry of Health.

Who does not have to fill in the form?

Residents of autonomous communities or cities with a 14-day cumulative incidence of less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants Passengers in transit at a port or airport with final destination to another country or another part of Spanish territory Passengers coming from inter-island journeys Carriers of goods Crews of commercial or merchant aircraft and ships Children under 6 years of age



Failure to complete the form may result in a penalty, although it can be done at the health checkpoint at the port or airport.

Health Control

How can you prove your health status in relation to Covid-19?

You must prove it by means of the EU Covid Digital Certificate or with an official document certifying the following:

Diagnostic test for active Covid-19 infection with negative result : must be done within 72h prior to arrival or a rapid antigen test 48 hours prior to arrival. To have received the full course of vaccination against covid-19 during the previous 8 months or a dose at least 15 days before travel and always during the previous 4 months. Having recovered from the disease within the previous 6 months .



The certificates must be the originals and be written in Catalan or Spanish and must also contain the following information: name of the traveller, passport or national identity card number, the date on which the test was carried out, identification and contact details of the centre that carried out the analysis, technique used and negative result of the test.

Who is exempt from the diagnostic test?

Residents of autonomous communities or cities with a cumulative incidence at 14 days of less than 60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. Persons who have the EU Digital COVID Certificate or an official document certifying that they : have received the full course of vaccination against Covid-19 during the previous 8 months or a dose at least 15 days before the trip and always during the previous 4 months or having recovered from the disease less than 6 months ago Passengers in transit at a port or airport with final destination to another country or elsewhere in Spain. Passengers coming from inter-island journeys Carriers of goods Crews of aircraft and commercial or merchant ships Children under 6 years of age Children under 12 years of age who for reasons of a court ruling between parents have to travel to the Islands periodically Persons who can prove that they have been outside the Balearic Islands for less than 72 hours.



If the traveller does not present the relevant documentation, he/she can:

Undergo a rapid antigen test within 48 hours of arrival in the centres authorised for this purpose. In this case they must be in quarantined until a negative result is received , in the case of being positive they must follow the instructions of the health authority. A photograph with the result of the diagnostic test must be sent to controlpuertosyaeropuertosib@ssib.es.

in the centres authorised for this purpose. In this case they , in the case of being positive they must follow the instructions of the health authority. A photograph with the result of the diagnostic test must be sent to If a diagnostic test is refused a declaration must be made to commit to 10 days in home quarantine.

commit to The cost of the diagnostic test will be free for residents of the Balearic Islands , otherwise the cost of the test will be paid by the travellers.

If you are travelling from Spanish territory with an organised group of 20 people or more the steps to follow are:

PCR with negative result carried out in the 48 hours prior to arrival

to arrival Have received the complete vaccination schedule against Covid-19 within the previous 8 months

within the previous 8 months Have recovered from the disease within the previous 6 months

If you are part of a group of competitions, training sessions or you travel to participate in events or congresses, the steps to follow are the same as if you are traveling alone.

If you travel in recreational boats coming from Spanish territory and bound for the Balearic Islands you must:

Present the digital form

Present covid-19 diagnostic test (PCR, TMA or PRAg), vaccination booklet or medical certificate. If you have been fully or partially vaccinated against the virus or have recovered from it in the last 6 months it is not necessary to present a test result.

In the event that documentation is not presented crew members may not disembark and must undergo a diagnostic test within 48 hours of arrival and until the result is available must remain in quarantine.

If you are travelling from another country:

Before travelling you must complete the form and send to the health authorities 48 hours before the flight . Once sent you will receive a QR code that will allow you to access the airport of destination.

. Once sent you will receive a QR code that will allow you to access the airport of destination. All travellers coming from countries or areas at risk (the list is updated weekly) must present a certificate/document of vaccination, diagnostic test of active coronavirus infection or a document certifying that they have recovered from the virus.

Children under 12 years of age are not required to present these documents.

Residents of the Balearic Islands

If a resident in the Pitiusas who has spent more than three days away has not yet received the first dose of the covid vaccine or does not bring a negative PCR from the last 72 hours, and lands in Ibiza at ten o’clock at night, will have no choice but to isolate themselves until 12:30 p.m. the following day, the time at which these tests begin at Can Misses.

This is one of the consequences of the suppression of the antigen tests for inhabitants of the Pitiusas that have been carried out for months in ports and at the airport. Pitiusans who have received, at least, the first dose of the vaccine against the coronavirus 15 days before the trip will be spared from having to travel to the covid express points to undergo the test. To do this, they will have to present the document they were given when the vaccine was administered, which indicates the name, the date of inoculation, the vaccine and the batch number.