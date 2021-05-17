The City Council of Santa Eularìa, in collaboration with the Red Cross, from tomorrow until October 15 offers lifeguard service on certain beaches and bathing areas of the municipality, the Consistory has announced.

The coverage of the service will be deployed gradually on the beaches of the municipality to have 29 active lifeguards on the coast of Santa Eulalia.

Tomorrow the service will begin on the busiest beaches, such as Cala Llonga, Santa Eulària, es Canar, Cala Nova, Cala Llenya and es Riu, with a service that will run from 11 am to 6 pm until the 31st.

The following fortnight the schedule is maintained but will also incorporate Cala Martina, Cala Boix, es Figueral and s’Aigua Blanca into the service and is reinforced with a jet ski to provide support in the case of an emergency, will review points of the coast not covered by the towers among other roles, an announcment highlighted.

The service will be fully operational, with deployment in es Niu Blau and Cala Pada (both are new this year) from 11h to 19h during the months of July and August. At peak times there will be 29 lifeguards working every day.

Adapted swimming

The lifeguard service also includes the presence of professionals at the points for adapted swimming on the beaches of Santa Eulària and Cala Llonga, in addition to the volunteers. In the case of the access point of Santa Eulària this adapted swimming service will be offered between June and September. In the case of Cala Llonga, where there is less demand, it will be limited to the busiest months of the season: July and August.

The adapted swimming service for people with special needs will include two amphibious chairs of the Consistory (one for each access point), two sets of crutches to enter the water in each of the beaches, adapted bathrooms and changing rooms of each sandy area, access routes suitable for people with reduced mobility and shaded areas.

Apart from this service, on es Canar beach there is an amphibious chair available in a shop in the area, the use of which must be requested in advance.