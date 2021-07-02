In search of “rays of sunshine” in Ibiza after confinement

Tranquillity, sun and beach. This is what British tourists who arrived in Ibiza yesterday, the second day of the season when commercial flights from the UK landed, say they are looking for. Given the lack of nightlife, at es Codolar airport there were many more families and couples than groups of young people looking for the typical Ibiza of the pre-covid period.

At around midday, Tracy and Russell Robertson, a Scottinsh couple from Aberdeen, who already know the island well, arrived: “We’ve been here about 10 times, if I’m not mistaken,” replies Tracy, who makes Russell doubt his answer. They have lost count due to the frequency of their visits, and appreciate that Ibiza brings “sun, tranquility and above all not being in Scotland,” they say jokingly. They will be staying in Talamanca.

“We booked a few hours after the flights to Ibiza opened,” says Tracy before heading out of the terminal to start their holiday.

Soon Nikoleta and Nikolas appear, another British couple, aged 29 and 37 respectively. They are from London and in their case this is the second time they have visited the island, although they will only be spending one night: “We will be staying another nine nights on Formentera”, they explain.

They recall that Boris Johnson’s announcement to include the Balearics in the list of safe destinations to travel to was great news for them: “We received it with a warm welcome,” says Nikolas. That’s why they booked their flight and accommodation straight away, as they were waiting for the news to find out if they would be able to travel to the islands.

In fact, all the UK tourists arriving yesterday had to book their holidays at very short notice, confirming their eagerness to visit the islands.

With friends on the island

Sam Larg, for example, planned the trip with his family six days ago, two days after the end of the UK veto. Larg is on holiday with his partner and their four daughters, so they arrive in es Codolar laden with suitcases. They are from Edinburgh and this is also their second time on the island: “We have some friends here and we’re also going to be in Formentera, maybe we’ll spend a night there, but we’re mainly coming to Ibiza,” explains Larg, who points out that “many people from the UK have missed these islands with the mobility restrictions”, so he concludes that this opening is “very positive”.

Being a family, for them it is no problem that Ibiza is still without nightlife, because it is precisely this “atmosphere” that they are looking for: “We hope to enjoy the sea, sailing, relaxing, enjoying the good weather and good food,” adds this Scottish tourist, who also celebrates having gone in a very short time from being confined to his country to travel to the island, where they repeat.

About a quarter of an hour later another family arrives, although from the Irish city of Belfast. They do not know the island, but they want to take this opportunity to enjoy a destination where they hope to find “sunshine, a good stay, relaxation and good times with family and on the beach,” says Caroline, the mother.

They waited a little longer to plan everything, as they booked the tickets and the hotel only five days ago: “The rules keep changing, but we dared to give this trip a chance,” says Caroline.

Diverse profiles. British families and couples predominate At the airport there were not as many groups of young people from the country as in other years, which shows that British tourism is not only for nightlife. Last minute. Bookings with only five or six days in advance The Balearic Islands entered the green light in the UK eight days ago, so many have organized their trips at the last minute. The good weather. The British, in search of sun and beach

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.