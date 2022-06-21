Santa Eulària justifies that there is enough water in Jesús for the Tur Viñas hospital

The Entidad Municipal Santa Eulària des Riu XXI SA (Emser XXI), a company reporting to the City Council, issued a report in January of this year in which it justifies that “water supply is currently viable” to the private hospital planned by the pharmaceutical businessman Juan Tur Viñas in Jesús.

The public company of Santa Eulària concludes that, with the planned consumption by the health complex, of 90 cubic meters per day (32,850 cubic meters per year), there is a margin of 27,223 cubic meters per year (9.8%) to reach the limit of underground extractions authorized by the Directorate General of Water Resources of the Balearic Govern. This maximum stands at 278,000 cubic meters per year.

The company reporting to the City Council indicates in its report that the flows extracted from the well catchments located in the Jesús supply area have been reduced below the aforementioned limit. Specifically, last year a volume of 217,927 cubic meters of water was captured, so if you add the water requirement that, according to the developer’s project, the new sanitary complex would require, there would still be a margin of consumption to reach the ceiling of almost 10%.

Emser XXI also adds that it should be taken into account that water flow extractions “will be further reduced in the Jesús area” when the new Can Fornet reservoir is put into operation and the projects for renovation of the Jesús distribution networks, which “will presumably be carried out in the medium term”, are implemented.

Water consumption data based on pandemic years

Aqualia, the concessionaire of the municipal water supply service of Santa Eulària, also issued a report in January this year justifying that in Jesús there are sufficient resources to meet the demand of the projected hospital, with a surface area of 33,777 square meters. It points out that in 2019 the volume of water extracted from wells in the area of Jesús and Talamanca was 360,667 cubic meters of water, but in the middle of this year part of the flow produced in the desalination plants was incorporated into the supply network. Thus, in 2020, underground abstractions were reduced to 274,032 cubic meters (the rest was supplemented with desalinated water), while last year, a total of 217,852 cubic meters were consumed from wells. In any case, it should be borne in mind that these data correspond to those of the two years of the covid pandemic, with tourist activity well below the usual.

