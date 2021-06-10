Santa Eulària proposes task force against illegal parties

Santa Eulària Town Council urges the Balearic Government to head a task force to prevent and combat illegal parties on the island once the curfew is lifted.

This was made clear at a meeting of the Santa Eulària Local Security Committee, which believes the Balearic Government is the administration “that can make the necessary legislative changes to combat these activities or, if necessary, demand appropriate measures from central government “, the Council said.

The municipal administration also highlights the need to find ways to facilitate access for local police officers or other security forces, in the case of uncovering an illegal house party.

The PSOE, meanwhile, demands that the mayor, Carmen Ferrer, resolve the problem of the lack of local police officers to “improve security in the municipality.”

The Socialists point out that the number of officers is “clearly insufficient” and that it is “an endemic problem that has not been fixed in good time”.

The Santa Eulària government acknowledges this point about the lack of police officers: “There is a shortage of local police on the island of Ibiza, not only in our municipality ”, it says. An issue, it claims, that has been raised repeatedly in municipal plenary sessions.

Finally, the Council announces that after years of insistence on the part of all local administrations, in September there will be a training course for 30 applicants which, although “insufficient, will help to improve the situation.”