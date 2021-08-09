Sa Caleta, the way we were

In the midst of this whirlpool of mundanity that is dragging Ibiza towards a sinkhole as unknown as it is disturbing, you have to go to places like sa Caleta to reconcile yourself with the island. Even on Sundays, when the more than sixty stalls that completely surround the perfect crescent of its shore are buzzing with activity.

All that remains around its perimeter is a corridor of seven or eight metres devoid of boats, which is used now only so that those arriving on a trailer can launch themselves into the sea. There is no other cove in Ibiza with such a large number of dry docks and such a long fishing tradition, and now that there are hardly any professionals left who go out daily to fish and coast in the area, its shelters are the epicentre of summer leisure for families.

As in the past, the Sunday version of sa Caleta is made up of a flood of children splashing around relentlessly, the smell of the paellas cooking in the shade and the siestas on the sloping hills of the llaüts’ refuges. Some of them have an upper floor, designed for rest and to provide the essential comforts for a short stay. Others even have solar panels to light the interiors and cool refrigerators, as well as tanks to store fresh water. Despite their rustic appearance, the proximity to the sea makes feel them authentic palaces.