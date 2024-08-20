Guests pay over €4,500 for a holiday in a hotel where ‘they wouldn’t place a dog’

A British family’s holiday in Mallorca turned into a nightmare after spending £3,900 on a stay at the three-star Hotel Club Es Talaial in Cala d’Or, which they described as filthy and unsafe. The family, who booked a “family honeymoon” through easyJet, found the rooms to be dirty, with exposed wires, broken cabinets, and a view overlooking rubbish bins. They were forced to dine elsewhere due to the unsanitary conditions in the hotel restaurant, adding £600 to their costs. Despite complaining to easyJet and the hotel, they received no apology, though easyJet offered a partial refund of £200. The family expressed disappointment, particularly as the trip had been carefully planned to accommodate an autistic family member. EasyJet stated they had worked with the hotel to address the issues, but the hotel has not publicly commented.