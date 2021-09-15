Marià Castelló’s Casa des Pou in Formentera, candidate for the EU Architecture Award

The project was designed and developed by Marià Castelló’s Formentera architecture studio, jointly with Lorena Ruzafa.

The architect, Marià Castelló, was very satisfied with this “unexpected” nomination. She highlighted that it is a one-family building with 70 square metres of living space and 24 square metres of outside terrace built with “a very tight budget” and designed with the bioclimatic resources of the 15,000 square metres of land where it is located in mind.

The result is a simple project, with a very reduced format for a modest family on the island itself. Thanks to the reinterpretation of techniques and materials typical of popular architecture, it is energy-efficient and integrated into Formentera’s rural landscape.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.