Marià Castelló’s Casa des Pou in Formentera, candidate for the EU Architecture Award

In Spain, 39 pieces were chosen, four of them are from the Balearic Islands

Carmelo Convalia
Updated:
View of the Casa des Pou project, designed by Marià Castelló and Lorena Ruzafa. | MARIÀ CASTELLÓ

The Casa des Pou, located on the Can Marianet Barber estate, very close to the Camí vell de la Mola past the Formentera football pitch, is a candidate for one of the most prestigious architecture prizes in Europe, the European Union’s Mies van der Rohe Prize for Contemporary Architecture, awarded by the European Commission and the Foundation that gives the award its name.

The project was designed and developed by Marià Castelló’s Formentera architecture studio, jointly with Lorena Ruzafa.

The architect, Marià Castelló, was very satisfied with this “unexpected” nomination. She highlighted that it is a one-family building with 70 square metres of living space and 24 square metres of outside terrace built with “a very tight budget” and designed with the bioclimatic resources of the 15,000 square metres of land where it is located in mind.

The result is a simple project, with a very reduced format for a modest family on the island itself. Thanks to the reinterpretation of techniques and materials typical of popular architecture, it is energy-efficient and integrated into Formentera’s rural landscape.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

