26 C
Ibiza Town
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...

The indispensable plant of Ibiza’s waterways

In recent months, the Associació de Majors de Sant Josep has taken advantage of the state of alarm to film a documentary about the traditional uses of reeds. It is a material that was omnipresent in the work of the countryside and the sea and was essential for daily life. The work, which forms part of the Sant Josep Town Council's 'Units pel nostre parlar' programme, will be premiered in September in Can Jeroni

Josep Àngel Costa
Updated:
The indispensable plant of Ibiza's waterways
The uses of reeds in the fields of Ibiza J.A. RIERA / SURUMBAM PRODUCCIONES

Toni Cardona shows his collection of utensils made with reeds to highlight the importance of this material in everyday life. He places them next to the porch of Can Pujolet, the same house in which he was born and which he estimates to be more than 200 years old. He has tools for the fields, musical instruments, toys, all kinds of baskets, fishing gear, pieces closing wine barrels, hunting claims or all kinds of essential items for a self-sufficient life in rural Ibiza prior to the arrival of the tourism. All of them made with his own hands or those of fellow member of the Associació de Majors de Sant Josep.

But, in addition to this ethnographic collection that he has just improvised, at  Can Pujolet various examples of how the reeds are still used today, beyond the vestiges of the past. He still uses them to protect the young fig trees, which he surrounds with casats, a covering made of stalks joined together to form a cylinder.

“It has two functions. It protects them from animals, because goats really like to peel the trunk, but it also ensures the seedling grows upright and, when the top of the tree shows, it starts to put out leaves.”  The casats are only made with natural elements, without wires . It can stay on the tree trunk without problem, because it is biodegradable. Then it rots and mixes with the earth, highlights Toni Pujolet .

In his orchard he has also erected some bardissa, barriers with intertwined and interwoven reeds, with hardly any gaps between them. These protect the crops that were most exposed to the wind. Now he is satisfied with some tomato plants and padrón peppers that are growing strongly, well protected by the bardissa, but at the same time staked to direct their growth vertically.

Fig Season

While he attends, Pujolet offers some figaflors (figs) of the season, which he still collects with llecadores. These are poles to reach the highest branches of the fig tree, with a small basket with a string to make the fruit fall to then collect. There are two types, one for prickly pears or the more delicate varieties, such as orioles or blanques, and another with a larger basket at the end, which can hold four or five figs.

“We are not looking to make a documentary to explain which gadgets are older or about the scientific side of the reeds, but about their practical use, because the peasants used them for practically everything,” he stresses. Pujolet is the president of the Associació de Majors de Sant Josep and, together with his fellow board members, this is the third year that they have embarked on a project to the program ‘Units pel nostre parlar’, promoted by the Sant Josep City Council and coordinated by the linguist and Meritxell Rius.6bab0a40 38cd 426b a23a 1bcfbe931e10 16 9 aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Image of the board of the Associació de Majors de Sant Josep | SURUMBAM

With the sponsorship of this municipal program, the elders of Sant Josep filmed a documentary together last year with Surumbam Producciones, ‘Un tastet de paraules’, dedicated to compiling obsolete lexicon. “I already had in mind to carry out a project to rescue the meaning that the cane of the waterways came to have in Ibiza, but last year it was not possible during the state of alarm, because it requires a lot of work to compile”, recalls Pujolet .

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte