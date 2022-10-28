Ibiza and Menorca will have a weekly air connection every weekend of the year starting this Sunday October 30th. The airline UEPfly will operate this route that will have only one outbound and one return flight. Thus, for all those who have to fly from Ibiza to Menorca, the flight will take off on Saturday at 8am and the return flight will be on Sunday at 4:40pm . To travel from Menorca to Ibiza, the outbound flight will be on Saturday at 9:45 am and the return flight will be on Sunday at 6:25 pm.
The fare with the resident discount at the cheapest price will cost 28 euros, and there will be an additional 10% discount for federated sports clubs participating in official Balearic competitions.
The schedules with which this connection is implemented are designed especially for sports federations that need to travel between the islands to carry out their competitions said the vice president of UEPfly, Javier Taibo at a press conference: ‘We have tried to meet the clubs in their ideas. The autonomic and insular authorities have provided us with the information of the sporting events and their schedules, and we have been able to create this schedule”.