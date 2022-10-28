Therefore, those who want to make a more relaxed trip to Menorca with two nights on the island and have a quiet Sunday lunch, will have to wait a little longer, since the announced connection only considers these express trips. However, the vice president of UEPfly has not ruled out that in the future the frequencies could be extended and connections also established on Fridays, but for the moment it will have to wait: “Hopefully this will go further and we can increase frequencies. We are trying to optimize our own operations. Taibo also explained that in the coming months “there will be a commercial agreement with another large company that will allow us to expand flights”, but he did not want to give any more clues. Another of the company’s projects is to establish direct connections with Valencia and Alicante “before Easter 2023”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.