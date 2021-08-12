30.4 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 13, 2021
Ibiza and Formentera close out July with 7/10 hotel beds occupied

In July of this year, the hotel plant had an average occupancy of 69.8 percent, compared to 88.9 percent in the same month two years ago

pilar-martinez
Updated:
The tourist area of Cala Vedella, this summer.

The most optimistic forecasts for the Pitiusas in terms of hotel occupancy are being met, according to data released yesterday by the Ibiza and Formentera Hotel Business Federation (Fehif), which reported a 21.5% decrease in average occupancy in July 2021 compared to the figures for overnight stays in the same period in 2019, the last summer before the crisis. Thus, the hotel sector recorded an average occupancy of 69.8% during July this year, compared to 88.9% in the same month two years ago, data described as “not bad, considering where we’re coming from”, said  Ana Gordillo, president of Fehif.

ibiza and formentera close july with seven out of every ten hotel beds occupied 0 – Diario de Ibiza NewsHotel occupancy in the 2021 season. Ibiza and Formentera Hotel Business Federation

By island, Ibiza, with 70% of its total hotel accommodation open, had an occupancy rate of 69.6% at the end of last month, compared to 71.4% for Formentera, with practically 100% of its hotels and tourist apartments open. In July 2019, the last year of ‘normality’, Ibiza averaged a hotel occupancy rate of 89.5%, 22.2% more; and Formentera stood at 83.7%, 14.7% more than 2021 levels.

Despite these drops, July has been a “good” month “for the hotel sector, which “perhaps could have been better,” according to Gordillo. “July has been marred by events such as the change to amber in the British health traffic light system and the negative repercussions of what happened in Mallorca with the end of course trips, which negatively affected our reputation. But even so, the figures are good,” confirms the sector representative. “We will see how August goes, although we know that the first fortnight is already going well, especially for those who do not depend on tour operators,” says Ana Gordillo.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

