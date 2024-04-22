Housing in Ibiza: Opportunity to acquire an apartment in Cala Sant Vicent for under €300,000

The portal Tucasa.com offers a property for sale in the area of Cala Sant Vicent for 230.000 euros. The apartment is located in a very quiet area, surrounded by nature and overlooking the sea.

The apartment, of 55 square metersit has a double bedroom, bathroom and living room with kitchenette. It has a large window that allows you to enjoy “incredible views from your own living room”, as detailed in the ad.

The property is located in a community with a community pool area parking and descent to the sea just 50 meters away.

The price per square meter is 4,600 euros, when in this area the average is over 6,522 euros per square meter.

