Monday, June 14, 2021
Hoteliers demand Ibiza City Council stop all construction until September

"It leaves the affected places full of dissatisfied and complaining customers," says the Hotel Federation

diariodeibiza
File image of a worker at a construction site in Ibiza. J. A. RIERA

The Hotel Business Federation of Ibiza and Formentera has sent a statement with harsh criticism to the Ibiza Town Hall for a injunction on the works in the municipality this summer, since they are not prohibited, and demands the urgent stoppage of construction work from June to September.

Hoteliers express their “disappointment with the municipal management” because allowing construction generates a lot of noise “next to 3,000 places of accommodation”. The note adds that this decision of the Consistorio has been taken without consultation and “is now revealed as a reckless and poorly considered act”, which leaves the affected hotels full of “dissatisfied clients” and many complaints due to the inconvenience caused by the consruction.

The Fehif criticizes that the Noise damage is added to the uncertainty that the sector is experiencing, which is programming the openings with more drawbacks than positives, due to the uncertainty of how the season will unfold.

“We regret that tourism is not defended in the city of Ibiza, and that in the area where the greatest number of tourist locations in the city, at least half a dozen construction zones will be functioning during the summer, some of them publicly owned. The construction sector has not been so affected by the pandemic, while accommodation and all the tourist sectors, experienced almost no activity last year. However, it is the tourist activity that is sacrificed,” adds the Hotel Federation.

