This will be Hï Ibiza’s new party in the 2025 season

Hï Ibiza has already announced its new residency for the summer of 2025. It is Joseph Capriati, who every Friday will bring to the club his ‘Metaforfosi’.

Italian house and techno legend will be in the club from July 4th until October 3rda residency that “will mark a turning point for the Italian, redefining its concept and raising the level of nightlife on the island,” as reported by Hï.

‘Metamorfosi’, Capriati’s long-awaited move to Hï Ibiza, is “much more than a residency: it is a manifesto of evolution, creativity and cultural impact. Firmly rooted in his musical legacy, promises a transformative experience that unites established visionaries and emerging talent under one roof,” reports the nightclub.

Joseph Capriati weaves a unique journey at Hï Ibiza, fusing soulful sounds, innovative visuals and artist opportunities through Metamorfosi Records. “This is Joseph Capriati 3.0, a bold new chapter redefining the Ibiza clubbing scene,” the club describes.

“Metamorfosi is my vision of transformation: an exploration of sound, energy and human connection,” comments Capriati. “This residency is not just about music; it’s about creating moments that will forever remain in the hearts of those who share the dance floor with me. Hï Ibiza is the perfect place for this new chapter; together we will push the limits of what is possible even further,” announces the DJ.

Yann Pissenem, owner, founder and CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment, comments, “Joseph Capriati is an unstoppable force, and ‘Metamorfosi’ reflects his bold vision and boundless creativity. This is not just a residency; is a revolutionary experience that will captivate and elevate all who walk through the doors of Hï Ibiza. Fridays are about to be transformed, setting a new standard for what is possible on the island.”

As Capriati dazzles at the emblematic theatre room of Hï Ibiza, the Club room will vibrate with intense techno rhythms, offering an essential show where international legends and emerging talents will meet.

The musical selection of all the club will focus on electronic music “authentic, innovative and full of inspiration, with the characteristic fusion of pure energy and masterful precision that defines ‘Metamorfosi’.

Tickets for Joseph Capriati Presents METAMORFOSI are now available at hiibiza.com.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.