Thursday, January 23, 2025
15.5 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

This will be Hï Ibiza’s new party in the 2025 season

Redaccion Digital
Updated:
This will be Hï Ibiza’s new party in the 2025 season

Hï Ibiza has already announced its new residency for the summer of 2025. It is Joseph Capriati, who every Friday will bring to the club his ‘Metaforfosi’.

Italian house and techno legend will be in the club from July 4th until October 3rda residency that “will mark a turning point for the Italian, redefining its concept and raising the level of nightlife on the island,” as reported by Hï.

‘Metamorfosi’, Capriati’s long-awaited move to Hï Ibiza, is “much more than a residency: it is a manifesto of evolution, creativity and cultural impact. Firmly rooted in his musical legacy, promises a transformative experience that unites established visionaries and emerging talent under one roof,” reports the nightclub.

Joseph Capriati weaves a unique journey at Hï Ibiza, fusing soulful sounds, innovative visuals and artist opportunities through Metamorfosi Records. “This is Joseph Capriati 3.0, a bold new chapter redefining the Ibiza clubbing scene,” the club describes.

Joseph
Joseph Capriati / Hï Ibiza

“Metamorfosi is my vision of transformation: an exploration of sound, energy and human connection,” comments Capriati. “This residency is not just about music; it’s about creating moments that will forever remain in the hearts of those who share the dance floor with me. Hï Ibiza is the perfect place for this new chapter; together we will push the limits of what is possible even further,” announces the DJ.

Yann Pissenem, owner, founder and CEO of The Night League and Ushuaïa Entertainment, comments, “Joseph Capriati is an unstoppable force, and ‘Metamorfosi’ reflects his bold vision and boundless creativity. This is not just a residency; is a revolutionary experience that will captivate and elevate all who walk through the doors of Hï Ibiza. Fridays are about to be transformed, setting a new standard for what is possible on the island.”

As Capriati dazzles at the emblematic theatre room of Hï Ibiza, the Club room will vibrate with intense techno rhythms, offering an essential show where international legends and emerging talents will meet.

The musical selection of all the club will focus on electronic music “authentic, innovative and full of inspiration, with the characteristic fusion of pure energy and masterful precision that defines ‘Metamorfosi’.

Tickets for Joseph Capriati Presents METAMORFOSI are now available at hiibiza.com.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte