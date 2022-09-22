4,300 kilos of hashish seized from a vehicle circulating on Ibiza

The Guardia Civil has intercepted in the early hours of Thursday morning a vehicle in the area of Cala Sant Vicent on Ibiza, carrying a total of 130 bales of hashish with an approximate weight of 4,300 kilos.

This operation has been carried out through the reserve units deployed on the island of Ibiza for Operation Summer of the Rapid Action Group (GAR), and the Rural Security Group (ARS).

The driver of the vehicle fled, no arrests have been made so far in connection with this apprehension.

This is the largest seizure of hashish that has been made on the island of Ibiza in recent years.

This operation is part of the operations that the Guardia Civil has been developing on the island of Ibiza since the beginning of the summer season this year, supported by the deployment of elite units that have strengthened security on the island and have so far led to the arrest of 58 people, and the seizure of more than 4.5 tons of hashish, 50 kilos of cocaine, 18 kilos of methamphetamine, 13.5 kilos of pink cocaine, 5.6 kilos of ketamine, five firearms and more than one million euros in cash.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.