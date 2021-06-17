The Govern weighs up whether to impose more restrictions on Ibiza’s West End bars due to pandemic

The Govern has not yet decided under what conditions the cocktail bars of the West End, in Sant Antoni, will be able to open, as they are affected by the decree against excess tourism that was approved in February of last year and which also affects the Mallorca tourist areas of Magaluf and s’Arenal.

A spokesman for the autonomous govenerment assured this newspaper yesterday that the matter “is not closed” and will be resolved tomorrow at the extraordinary meeting of the Government Council at which it is planned to approve the new de-escalation stage to apply from Saturday, that will allow the reopening of nightlife venues (only cocktail bars) until 2am with a series of conditions: the consumption of drinks and meals at tables only (maximum six people inside the premises and 10 outside) and no dancing.

Now the Balearic Govern is weighing up whether the conditions set by the excess tourism decree are compatible with those of covid or if it is necessary to apply more restrictions in the West End. It should be borne in mind that in June of last year, when the state of alarm was lifted and the de-escalation began, the Balearic Govern authorised the activity of leisure venues that had a capacity of fewer than 300 people, but in the case of establishments in the West End it vetoed any inside activity and allowed only terraces.

Clearing up at a West End terrace last summer. JA Riera

Josep Colomar, a West End businessman, assured this newspaper yesterday that if he could, he would “open” his premises “as soon as possible” (acknowledging that he might not be able to do so by Saturday), but regretted that it is still not clear if he can under the excess tourism decree. “As there is no British tourism, maybe they won’t penalise us any more,” says Colomar hopefully, although he is not so affected by the UK’s covid veto because he works mainly with local clients.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.