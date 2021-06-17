22.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, June 18, 2021
type here...

The Govern weighs up whether to impose more restrictions on Ibiza’s West End bars due to pandemic

Business owners in the nightlife area of Sant Antoni, affected by the decree on excessive tourism, warn that under certain conditions they will not open their businesses and others hope to do so "as soon as possible"

Eugenio Rodríguez Martos
Updated:
The Govern weighs up whether to impose more restrictions on Ibiza's West End bars due to pandemic
The main street of the West End nightlife area, in a file image. J.A. RIERA

The Govern has not yet decided under what conditions the cocktail bars of the West End, in Sant Antoni, will be able to open, as they are affected by the decree against excess tourism that was approved in February of last year and which also affects the Mallorca tourist areas of Magaluf and s’Arenal.

A spokesman for the autonomous govenerment assured this newspaper yesterday that the matter “is not closed” and will be resolved tomorrow at the extraordinary meeting of the Government Council at which it is planned to approve the new de-escalation stage to apply from Saturday, that will allow the reopening of nightlife venues (only cocktail bars) until 2am with a series of conditions: the consumption of drinks and meals at tables only (maximum six people inside the premises and 10 outside) and no dancing.

Now the Balearic Govern is weighing up whether the conditions set by the excess tourism decree are compatible with those of covid or if it is necessary to apply more restrictions in the West End. It should be borne in mind that in June of last year, when the state of alarm was lifted and the de-escalation began, the Balearic Govern authorised the activity of leisure venues that had a capacity of fewer than 300 people, but in the case of establishments in the West End it vetoed any inside activity and allowed only terraces.df15fd8c d636 404a a3af 74654f7a239e 16 9 discover aspect ratio default 0 – Diario de Ibiza News

Clearing up at a West End terrace last summer. JA Riera

Josep Colomar, a West End businessman, assured this newspaper yesterday that if he could, he would “open” his premises “as soon as possible” (acknowledging that he might not be able to do so by Saturday), but regretted that it is still not clear if he can under the excess tourism decree. “As there is no British tourism, maybe they won’t penalise us any more,” says Colomar hopefully, although he is not so affected by the UK’s covid veto because he works mainly with local clients.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte