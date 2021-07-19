25.4 C
Ibiza Town
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
Excursions to discover the wonders of the Natural Park of ses Salines in Ibiza

This summer, the Institut Balear de la Natura is once again offering excursions in the Ses Salines Nature Reserve. The objective of "demonstrating the diversity that exists" within this protected area and "explaining why it is so important to protect it"

Mar Prats
Updated:
The group led by Maria Galludo, from Ibanat. |

Every Wednesday in Ibiza and Thursday in Formentera during the months of July and August, the Institut Balear de la Natura (Ibanat) is offering excursions around the Ses Salines Natural Park in Ibiza and Formentera. On these walks visitors can discover the characteristic flora and fauna of the area and learn about the uniqueness of the park from the environmental educator, Maria Galludo. The aim of these excursions is to "explain why the area's biodiversity is so important and why it must be protected".

The union of history and nature |

El Parque Natural de ses Salines de Ibiza and Formentera is one of the most important natural wonders of the Pitiusas islands. Since last week, every Wednesday and every Thursday in the summer, the Institut Balear de la Natura (Ibanat) has been offering free excursions to get to know this protected natural area that is so important for Ibiza and Formentera.

The union of history and nature | PHOTOS BY MAR PRATS

At 10am on Wednesday, a group of around ten people gather in front of the Sant Francesc de s'Estany interpretation centre, next to the church. "The aim of these excursions is to present the main values of the park, so that visitors understand why it is so important to protect Ses Salines. It is a protected natural area and it is very important to preserve it", explained Maria Galludo, the environmental educator who guides the entire route.

The union of history and nature | MAR PRATS

The route that visitors follow begins next to the church of Sant Francesc, continues to the Torre des Carregador, also known as Torre de sa Sal Rossa, and ends where it began. "It's a very simple and flat route, the only problem is the sun, so we always remind people to bring plenty of water, sun cream and something to cover their heads if possible," says Galludo.

The union of history and nature

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

