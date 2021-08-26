28.3 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 27, 2021
Eduardo Mayol: “We must not lose the tradition of healing with plants from Ibiza”

Yesterday, the botanical garden premiered its documentary 'Las especies del Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico Vol. 1' to promote awareness of the need of caring for Ibiza and Formentera plants and to publicize its medical potential

Marisol Plaza Sánchez
Updated:
Eduardo Mayol:
A moment of the presentation of the documentary yesterday at the Ibiza Botanico Biotecnologico.

Rosemary, rockrose, camomile and laurel are some of the plants that appear in the documentary video ‘Las especies del Ibiza Botánico Biotecnológico (Vol. 1)’, which was presented yesterday at 7.30pm at its facilities. The documentary, directed by Ramon Mayol, is the first one that has been made in the botanical garden in order to disseminate the properties of the plants of the Pitiusas. In addition, all those that already appear now and those that are still to come are part of the IBB’s plant catalogue.

eduardo mayol we must not lose the tradition of healing with plants from ibiza 0 – Diario de Ibiza NewsVisitors looking at the botanical garden’s plants. ZOWY VOETEN

“It is a video with which we intend to maintain the traditions that have been kept in Ibiza with the plants so that they are not lost”, explains Eduardo Mayol, director of Ibiza Botanico Biotecnológico. To do this, both he and his brother Ramon Mayol have sought out older people to explain the use of plants. “It is essential that people who have experience in these uses tell us what they have seen these plants used for when they were children in their homes. Moreover, as Mayol points out, “many of these people continue to use them in their daily lives”. “We must not lose the tradition of healing with plants from Ibiza”, he stresses.

The first part

The documentary will have a second part with new plants from the IBB.

Eduardo Mayol, director of the botanical garden, encourages visitors to “participate in the second part of the documentary to get as many plants as possible”.

This first video is only the first part of what is still to come. On this occasion, the uses and properties of twelve plants are explained: rosemary, rockrose, chamomile, aloe vera, round reed, olivillo, rue, hypericum, frigola, pussy willow, heather and laurel. Mayol says they are currently looking to make a second part. “We will include new plants so that the oral tradition that has been made on the island is maintained. We want to reach as many plants as possible”.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

