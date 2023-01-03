EasyJet has announced three new routes to connect the Balearic Islands with Lisbon the coming summer season. The airports of Palma de Mallorca, Menorca and Ibiza will have two flights a week to the Portuguese capital, according to the British company

Flights from Palma de Mallorca will depart on Mondays and Thursdays; from Menorca, Thursdays and Sundays, and those from Ibiza, Wednesdays and Fridays. Each of these connections has a capacity of about 30,000 seats, totaling more than 87,000 seats between the 3 routes.

On the other hand, EasyJet extends three other connections that from this winter season link several Spanish cities with Lisbon. There are now routes linking Barcelona, Bilbao and Valencia with the Portuguese capital, which are now extended until next summer

EasyJet increases flight frequencies

In addition, the already existing route between Madrid and Lisbon has increased from 2 daily flights to 3 per day and reinforces its capacity to stand at 234,360 seats, 68% more than in the 2022 summer season.

In total, EasyJet allocates a capacity of 467,480 seats between all the routes that next summer will connect several Spanish cities with Lisbon, an increase of 230% compared to the previous season