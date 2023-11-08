18.6 C
The driver freed from his vehicle after a rollover in Ibiza is in a less serious condition

Efe
Updated:
A 74-year-old Swiss man who had to be extricated from his vehicle this Monday after overturning on the EI-300 road linking Ibiza and Sant Joan, is in a less serious condition, under observation in the emergency unit of the Can Misses Hospital, according to the Ibiza and Formentera Health Area.

Firefighters had to intervene yesterday afternoon after he was trapped in his car after colliding with a guardrail and overturning on the road, as detailed by firefighters on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

An off-duty firefighter alerted of the accident, which took place in the kilometer 8 of the roadand was attended by a SAMU 061 ambulance to stabilize him and transfer him to the hospital.

The medical staff evacuated the man, who had a head injury, as reported from the emergency service. The injured man has polycontusions but remains stable, conscious and in a stable condition less serious” conditionreported from the Health Area.

