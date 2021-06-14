27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Monday, June 14, 2021
type here...

Covid travel certificate collection points now operational in Ibiza and Formentera

The certificate will allow EU citizens to move freely between states. The same applies to travel between autonomous communities in Spain

diariodeibiza
Updated:
Covid travel certificate collection points now operational in Ibiza and Formentera
A child and two adults leave the airport terminal. VICENT MARÍ.

As of this Monday, the face-to-face service points for issuing and collection of the COVID Digital EU certificate are operational on all the Balearic Islands.

Specifically, three points have been created in Mallorca, two in Menorca, one in Ibiza and another in Formentera.

This certificate will allow citizens of the European Union to move freely between member countries. It is also valid for travel between autonomous communities.

In the Pitiusas, you can collect this documentation in the lobby of the Hospital Can Misses, in Ibiza, and in the lobby of the Hospital de Formentera .

From this Monday, the certificate can be requested on the web and later collected at one of the in-person issuing points, or it can be ordered directly in any of the spaces provided.

If previously requested through the web, the pick-up time is from 12 to 14h. If requested directly at the collection points, the hours are from 8 to 18h.

As defined by the European Union, the COVID Digital EU certificate is an accreditation intended for people who:

  • Have recovered from Covid in the six months before the date of issue.
  • Those who are vaccinated with at least one dose.
  • People who have had a diagnostic test with a negative result: a PCR in the previous 72 hours or an antigen test 48 hours before.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte