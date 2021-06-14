Covid travel certificate collection points now operational in Ibiza and Formentera

As of this Monday, the face-to-face service points for issuing and collection of the COVID Digital EU certificate are operational on all the Balearic Islands.

Specifically, three points have been created in Mallorca, two in Menorca, one in Ibiza and another in Formentera.

This certificate will allow citizens of the European Union to move freely between member countries. It is also valid for travel between autonomous communities.

In the Pitiusas, you can collect this documentation in the lobby of the Hospital Can Misses, in Ibiza, and in the lobby of the Hospital de Formentera .

From this Monday, the certificate can be requested on the web and later collected at one of the in-person issuing points, or it can be ordered directly in any of the spaces provided.

If previously requested through the web, the pick-up time is from 12 to 14h. If requested directly at the collection points, the hours are from 8 to 18h.

As defined by the European Union, the COVID Digital EU certificate is an accreditation intended for people who: