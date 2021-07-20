24.7 C
Ibiza Town
“Hospitality industry the scapegoat once again”

Representatives from the hotel industry and employers regret this decrease in regulated economic activity. They stress that the problem lies with the illegal parties

Toni Escandell Tur
Updated:
File image of the terraces of the port of Vila. ÉSAR NAVARRO. TONI ESCANDELL.

Hoteliers representatives and other Ibiza businessmen complain that regulated economic activity has been restricted once again, arguing that the important thing is to put a stop to botellones and illegal parties. They refute the idea that the measures announced yesterday by the Govern will slow down the spread of infections.

Veronica Juan, president of the Pimeef Bars, Restaurants and Cafés Association, says that these new restrictions are bad news for all citizens, not just for the sector: “The truth is that infections continue to rise”. Nevertheless, the announcement of these measures was not expected: “We did not expect to take a step backwards and we are disappointed, because we in the hospitality industry are one of the communities that has taken longest to de-escalate and we were asked to make many sacrifices during that time,” she says.

Verónica Juan explains that the important thing is to put an end to the large crowds gathering on public streets and says that increasing the fines for those involved in illegal parties and botellones does not solve the problem “if not accompanied by the police enforcement responsible for stopping these gatherings”. In addition, she stresses that it is essential to “continue with controls at ports and airports”.

Meanwhile, Juan Olmos, president of the Ibiza Bars and Restaurants Association (ABRE), says that “the hospitality industry is the scapegoat once again” when it comes to setting new restrictions: “Without police patrols there is no point in increasing fines for illegal parties,” he remarked.

“We did not expect to take a step backwards and we are disappointed”

VERÓNICA JUAN – PIMEEF PRESIDENT

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

