Bars and restaurants on Ibiza and Formentera to stay open until midnight

Bars and restaurants on Ibiza and Formentera will be able to open until midnight as of next Sunday, with tables for up to eight diners outdoors, four indoors, and both concerts and sporting events will see their capacity increased to 800 attendees indoors and 2,000 outdoors. In addition, the closure of beaches and children’s playgrounds on the islands will be pushed back by one hour, to 10pm.

The spokesman for the Balearic government, Iago Negueruela, together with the councillor for Mobility and Housing, Josep Marí, met yesterday with the government, the town councils, social agents and employers’ associations to discuss the new restrictions, which will come into force from next Sunday for a period of two weeks.

Close-up of a terrace in the Marina, Ibiza. J. A. RIERA

Among other changes, the councillors noted that bars and restaurants on the four islands will be able to open, both indoors and outdoors, until midnight. According to Negueruela, these are “important” measures leading to the reactivation of the economy, pointing out the good epidemiological data recorded on the islands.

The councillor and spokesman for the autonomous government said in Ibiza that the catering industry is carrying out a “very rigorous de-escalation”. The measures will come into force this Sunday and, as a result, all the islands will be on level 1 health alert. Bars and restaurants will be able to open indoors at 50% capacity with four people per table, while outdoors will be at 100% capacity with a maximum of eight people per table.

On the possibility of the proliferation of illegal parties in holiday homes and the government’s request for action, Negueruela stressed that everyone is aware of the existing constitutional framework, which guarantees the inviolability of the home unless authorised by the courts.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.