Can Aubarca, luxurious architecture in Ibiza in dreamlike homes

If we have learned anything during the past year, it is the importance of living happily and fully, consciously benefiting from the environment. We select very well the people with whom we surround ourselves and, of course, we give our house all the importance it has.

This is why Can Aubarca Ibiza can be described as the perfect representation of the house of our dreams in the oasis of the island.

A luxury development comprising 22 independent houses, dominated by first-class architecture, with high-quality materials. It is a residential complex with 24-hour smart security and access control. It is therefore designed to guarantee the privacy, security and tranquillity of its owners, as well as all kinds of home services.

Render depicting Can Aubarca’s terrace

Each independent house is designed as a special oasis filled with light and surrounded by nature. The terraces on the second floor provide direct access to the living room with its large sliding windows.

On the first floor there is a relaxing space where you can sunbathe, bathe in the private pools, and the opportunity for easily access the private rooms of each villa.

Premium materials in a natural Mediterranean setting

The materials with which these 22 villas come to life are natural stone, porcelain sandstone or glass surfaces to obtain energy rating A. In all cases, it is a south-facing development. The landscaping was designed by Touza Arquitectos and Ferrer Llaneras to create a series of houses surrounded by green fields, interspersed with Mediterranean pines and juniper trees.

Can Aubarca’s exteriors with a wide pool

Elegance and aesthetic dominate in this project where kitchens are spacious, functional and sophisticated. As with the rest of every home, this space can be adapted to the tastes and interior design of each owner.

Render depicting some of the exteriors, façade, and poolside of Can Aubarca

Unique spaces designed as an independent haven of peace and personality to live and enjoy every moment of the day. Thus, rooms, bathrooms, living rooms or gyms come together as functional and experiential rooms to achieve maximum wellness.

The 22 luxury villas of Can Aubarca, have a constructed area of 454 to 662 sqm. The complex is located halfway to the Promenade of Ibiza and one of the wonderful sandy beaches of Cala Llonga. Access to the airport is only 10 minutes away.

Can Aubarca interiors and stunning views

Unique and exclusive architectural projects

In a privileged location and with breathtaking views, each of these houses is designed with a unique and exclusive architecture, always respectful of its natural environment. The trees and plants of the region are incorporated in the villas themselves as private gardens.

The quality of the construction and its wide range of services, together with a personalized level of attention, place each of the modern villas of Can Aubarca in a new experience of life. It falls into another dimension, where everyday activities will be more comfortable and special.

Quality of life in a world where intimacy and discretion are the hallmarks of every home. These homes are an idyllic place to open the windows every morning to breathe the fresh air of the Ibizan Mountains. They are a reminder that we have many reasons to continue to dream.

Can Aubarca’s terrace at night

Oasis Balear, real estate development in the Balearic Islands

Can Aubarca’s video presentation

Oasis Balear is a member of the EGHolding group. This is a holding company oriented towards the energy and real estate sectors, and oriented towards luxury architecture. A benchmark for quality and excellence in the Balearics.

Can Aubarca is a project which represents a new investment opportunity, based on the experience of Oasis Balear on the real estate market.

Oasis Balear is dedicated to luxury property development in the Balearic Islands, more precisely in Ibiza. They are known to provide quality, integration with the environment and innovative designs, with new technologies and materials that deliver comfort in a sustainable manner. Values that recognize and differentiate them from others.

For more information on this exceptional project, do not hesitate to visit Can Aubarca’s website here.