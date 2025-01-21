This is the area in Ibiza where most foreigners buy homes

Costa dels Pins (Son Servera, Mallorca), Port d’Andratx, and Cala Murada (Manacor, Mallorca) are the top Spanish locations with the highest proportion of foreign demand for luxury properties priced above 1.5 million euros, according to data from Idealista. Foreign demand in these areas accounts for 69%, 68%, and 66%, respectively.

Other Key Locations for Foreign Luxury Buyers

Dalt Vila (Ibiza) ranks seventh on the list.

ranks seventh on the list. Santanyí and Capdepera (Mallorca) also see significant foreign interest.

and (Mallorca) also see significant foreign interest. Sant Josep (Ibiza) has 63% foreign demand for luxury homes.

Out of the 30 Spanish locations with foreign demand exceeding 60%, 14 are in the Balearic Islands, highlighting the archipelago’s dominance in this market.

Luxury Real Estate: A Growing Market in Spain

Interest in buying luxury homes in Spain has surged in recent years. Idealista reports:

Over 45,000 listings for properties priced above 1 million euros .

for properties priced above . More than 20% of these exceed 3 million euros.

A recent study by Idealista analyzed the areas with the highest demand for high-end homes, focusing on the foreign share of this growing interest by the end of December 2024.

Nationalities Driving Demand

Germans are the predominant buyers, especially in the Balearic Islands .

are the predominant buyers, especially in the . Dutch buyers prefer the Balearic Islands but focus more on Alicante .

buyers prefer the but focus more on . Swiss buyers target the Balearic coast .

buyers target the . Poles split their attention between Alcúdia (Mallorca) and mainland coastal areas.

split their attention between and mainland coastal areas. North American interest in the Balearic Islands is also increasing.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.