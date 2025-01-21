Thursday, January 23, 2025
15 C
Ibiza Town
type here...

This is the area in Ibiza where most foreigners buy homes

POLDI TUR RAMON
Updated:
This is the area of Ibiza where most foreigners buy homes

Costa dels Pins (Son Servera, Mallorca), Port d’Andratx, and Cala Murada (Manacor, Mallorca) are the top Spanish locations with the highest proportion of foreign demand for luxury properties priced above 1.5 million euros, according to data from Idealista. Foreign demand in these areas accounts for 69%, 68%, and 66%, respectively.

Other Key Locations for Foreign Luxury Buyers

  • Dalt Vila (Ibiza) ranks seventh on the list.
  • Santanyí and Capdepera (Mallorca) also see significant foreign interest.
  • Sant Josep (Ibiza) has 63% foreign demand for luxury homes.

Out of the 30 Spanish locations with foreign demand exceeding 60%, 14 are in the Balearic Islands, highlighting the archipelago’s dominance in this market.

Luxury Real Estate: A Growing Market in Spain

Interest in buying luxury homes in Spain has surged in recent years. Idealista reports:

  • Over 45,000 listings for properties priced above 1 million euros.
  • More than 20% of these exceed 3 million euros.

A recent study by Idealista analyzed the areas with the highest demand for high-end homes, focusing on the foreign share of this growing interest by the end of December 2024.

Nationalities Driving Demand

  • Germans are the predominant buyers, especially in the Balearic Islands.
  • Dutch buyers prefer the Balearic Islands but focus more on Alicante.
  • Swiss buyers target the Balearic coast.
  • Poles split their attention between Alcúdia (Mallorca) and mainland coastal areas.
  • North American interest in the Balearic Islands is also increasing.

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman
Living Ibiza

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte