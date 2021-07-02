23.2 C
Ibiza Town
Saturday, July 3, 2021
type here...

Admissions for covid in the ICU of Ibiza grow in parallel to the increase of cases

Critical coronavirus cases increase from 1 to 5 per day | The Health Service of the Pitiusas Islands finds 27 positive cases in Ibiza and Formentera

Europa Press - diariodeibiza.com
Updated:
Admissions for covid in the ICU of Ibiza grow in parallel to the increase of cases
The number of patients hospitalized in the ICU at Can Misses Hospital returns to the level of 22 April | VICENT MARÍ

The number of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Can Misses yesterday went from one to five in a single day. In addition, half of those admitted to the center are now critical, since two people were admitted directly to the ICU, two were referred from the ward, and two patients were discharged. Thus, at present there are five patients on the ward and five others in intensive care, while the day before yesterday, nine patients were receiving care on the ward and only one in the ICU. The number of critically ill patients in hospital is the highest since 22 April.

Infections are also on the rise. Yesterday the Microbiology Laboratory of the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department detected 27 positives. This is the highest number of infections since 20 February. Twenty-five of the infections originated on the island of Ibiza, while the remaining two occurred on Formentera.

As for the mild or asymptomatic patients who are recovering at home, there are 25 more than the day before. In the Pitiusas there are 226 people in follow-up by Primary Care. Ibiza already exceeds the threshold of 200, standing at 209, compared to 186 the day before. In Formentera there are 17 patients receiving telephone counselling by the Primary Care teams of the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera. On the smaller Pitiusa this figure represents the highest value since February 18.eaa21b90 cffe 4e67 9664 6394efe82d6f source aspect ratio default 1063050 – Diario de Ibiza News

Incidence in the municipalities of the Pitiüses

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte