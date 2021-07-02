Admissions for covid in the ICU of Ibiza grow in parallel to the increase of cases

The number of patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Hospital Can Misses yesterday went from one to five in a single day. In addition, half of those admitted to the center are now critical, since two people were admitted directly to the ICU, two were referred from the ward, and two patients were discharged. Thus, at present there are five patients on the ward and five others in intensive care, while the day before yesterday, nine patients were receiving care on the ward and only one in the ICU. The number of critically ill patients in hospital is the highest since 22 April.

Infections are also on the rise. Yesterday the Microbiology Laboratory of the Ibiza and Formentera Health Department detected 27 positives. This is the highest number of infections since 20 February. Twenty-five of the infections originated on the island of Ibiza, while the remaining two occurred on Formentera.

As for the mild or asymptomatic patients who are recovering at home, there are 25 more than the day before. In the Pitiusas there are 226 people in follow-up by Primary Care. Ibiza already exceeds the threshold of 200, standing at 209, compared to 186 the day before. In Formentera there are 17 patients receiving telephone counselling by the Primary Care teams of the Health Area of Ibiza and Formentera. On the smaller Pitiusa this figure represents the highest value since February 18.

Incidence in the municipalities of the Pitiüses

For the full article, please visit Diario de Ibiza website here.