At the Fitur Tourism Fair in Madrid Formentera Council will unveil the health protocols designed to make the island a destination that is “as safe as possible”.

According to a press release issued Sunday, the island will have its own space at the Balearic Islands’ stand at the Fitur tourism fair in Madrid.

Head of tourism promotion Carlos Bernús said that the opportunities Formentera offers as a destination for enjoying outdoor spaces and activities will also be highlighted, as well as introducing initiatives to make it a sustainable island.

The Council has announced that at Fitur they will hold meetings with travel magazines and digital application companies to improve the experience of visitors and tour operators, among others.

In addition, the destination’s advertising will be enhanced to attract visitors, in a year that has been “especially difficult due to the crisis caused by the COVID-19”.

Specifically, next Thursday the president of the Council, Alejandra Ferrer, will lead the presentation ‘Safe and Sustainable Formentera’, highlighting sustainability projects that have been in development for some time.

Ferrer will also introduce new events for families, such as ‘Formentera Astronómica’ and the new version of ‘Formentera Zen’. The island will also be present at round tables on sustainable destinations, among other topics.