Driver killed in Formentera accident had crossed over into the oncoming lane

The driver of the Toyota Yaris vehicle killed in a traffic accident early on Tuesday morning in Formentera, had crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with the second vehicle, a Mini, injuring four young people who were travelling in the car.

This was confirmed yesterday by Guardia Civil sources as they continue inquiries to determine the reason for the violent head-on collision.

The deceased young man, 21 years years old, was of Ecuadorian origin and helped his father in a hammock showroom in the area of s’Arenal beach, according to a person close to the family.

Both he and the driver of the second car were given breathalyser tests at the hospital, but the results will be sent directly to the court.