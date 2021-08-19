27.1 C
Ibiza Town
Friday, August 20, 2021
type here...

Driver killed in Formentera accident had crossed over into the oncoming lane

The young man and the driver of the second vehicle were both tested for alcohol, and the results will be given directly to the court

p-m-v
Updated:
Driver killed in Formentera accident had crossed over into the oncoming lane
Traffic accident in Formentera. DI.

The driver of the Toyota Yaris vehicle killed in a traffic accident early on Tuesday morning in Formentera, had crossed over into the oncoming lane and collided with the second vehicle, a Mini, injuring four young people who were travelling in the car.

This was confirmed yesterday by Guardia Civil sources as they continue inquiries to determine the reason for the violent head-on collision.

The deceased young man, 21 years years old, was of Ecuadorian origin and helped his father in a hammock showroom in the area of s’Arenal beach, according to a person close to the family.

Both he and the driver of the second car were given breathalyser tests at the hospital, but the results will be sent directly to the court.

Latest news

Related news

diariodeibiza.com
diariodeibiza.es
Contact

Thematic channels

Buscandorespuestas.com
Tendencias21
Cambalache
Fórmula 1
CompraMejor
Guapísimas
Neomotor
Iberempleos
Lotería de Navidad
Premios Oscar
Premios Goya
Coches de Ocasión
Tucasa

Magazines

Cuore
Digital Camera
Neox Kidz
Stilo
Urban
Viajar
Woman

Radio & TV

Información TV
Levante TV
Radio Levante

Newspapers

Diari de Girona
Diario de Córdoba
Diario de Ibiza
Diario de Mallorca
El Día
El Periódico
El Periódico de Aragón
El Periódico Extremadura
El Periódico Mediterráneo
Empordà
Faro de Vigo
Diario Información
The Adelaide Review
La Crónica de Badajoz
La Nueva España
La Opinión A Coruña
La Opinión de Málaga
La Opinión de Murcia
La Opinión de Zamora
La Provincia
Levante – EMV
Mallorca Zeitung
Regió7
Sport
SuperDeporte