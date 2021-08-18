One man dead and four injured in violent crash in Formentera

One young man dead and four injured in a violent crash in Formentera

A 21-year-old Spanish national, who was traveling alone in one of the vehicles, was in cardiorespiratory arrest when the medical teams of SAMU 061 arrived on the scene. Although at first the doctors managed to stabilize him after performing resuscitation maneuvers and transferred him by helicopter to the Hospital de Son Espases in Mallorca, after 10 am on Tuesday morning the Health Department of Ibiza and Formentera reported his death.

In the other car involved there were four young people, two males aged 19 and 20; and two females aged 16 and 17, all of them also Spanish. Three of them were taken by ambulance and treated at the Hospital de Formentera and the fourth injured victim arrived at the hospital on his own. The 19-year-old man was admitted for trauma and the rest of the victims, who only had minor inuries, were discharged yesterday morning. The prognosis of the young man admitted to Formentera late yesterday afternoon was described as “stable”, according to the pitiusa Health Department.