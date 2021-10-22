Top things to do this weekend in Ibiza and Formentera

The return of the Ibiza Light Festival is the focus of attention this weekend in Ibiza. Thousands of Ibizans enjoyed its visual and luminous art installations before the pandemic, but on this occasion there is something else to bear in mind: the layout is small and the routes are marked, so it isOther interesting events are theon Sunday at Can Ventosa, with works by Debussy and Gershwin, and the two dance events, on Friday with the playin Cas Serres, and for the whole family,, on Saturday in Formentera and on Sunday in Santa Eulària Palacio de Congresos.There’s also theatre, with the return of the Mallorcan troupe Iguana Teatre, this time with one of its most acclaimed productions:‘, and storytelling for the little ones with, on Friday at Sant Jordi library and Saturday at Can Ventosa library.

Sant Rafel continues with its patron saint festivities, with concerts and theatre, among other activities.

And there are two important book events, the presentation this Thursday of ‘Una de cal y una de karma’, by Ibizan writer Elena Llorente, and on Friday of ‘Diosas de Hollywood’, by the well-known writer and journalist Cristina Morató, both at Can Ventosa.

Illuminated art and installations. Friday and Saturday, 22nd and 23rd October in Dalt Vila, from Plaza de España to the Baluarte de Santa Llúcia. Sessions from 8pm to 10pm and from 10pm to midnight. Reservations essential at www.eivissa.es.

MUSIC

Orquestra Simfònica Ciutat d’Eivissa. ‘La mer’, by Debussy, and ‘Porgy and Bess Fantasy’, by Gershwin Conductor: Fernando Marina. Sunday, 24th October at 7pm in Can Ventosa. Free admission. Bookings at www.eivissa.es until full capacity is reached.

THEATRE

‘Mar de fons’. About the landing of Republican troops in Mallorca in 1936. Performed by Iguana Teatre. Saturday, 23rd October at 8pm in the Caló de s’Oli auditorium. Tickets can be booked at cultura.santjosep.org.

INFANTIL

‘El tresor del mar’. Storytelling by Myotragus Teatre. With Luis Valenciano.

Friday, 22nd October at 5pm. Sant Jordi Library. Registration: bibliosantjordi@santjosep.org. Saturday, 23rd October at 12 noon. Caganius room of Can Ventosa library.

‘Contacontes màgic’. By the magician Albert. Friday, 22nd October at 5.30pm. Cala de Bou library.

CINEMA

‘Siervos’. By Ivan Ostrochovsky (Slovakia, 2020). Anem al cine’ (Let’s go to the cinema). Thursday, 21st October at 8.30pm at Multicines Ibiza.

‘First Cow’. By Kelly Reichardt (USA, 2019). Divendres de cine’ (Weekends at the cinema) series in Sant Josep. Friday, 22nd October at 8pm at the Can Jeroni cultural centre. Free admission until full.

DANCE

‘Geometría’. Performed by the Roseland Musical company. Dance show for children. Eivissa Council Dance Season. Friday, 22nd of October at 8pm in the Cas Serres auditorium. Tickets: 8€ in advance at eivissacultural.es. 12€ at the box office from one hour before.

‘Blowing’. Visual and poetic show for all audiences.

Saturday, 23rd October at 6pm at Formentera municipal cinema. Admission: 4€. Sunday, 24th October at 7pm at Santa Eulària Palacio de Congresos. Tickets: 10€ online at visitsantaeularia.com and www.festival barruguet.com. 12€ at the box office from one hour before.

CONFERENCES

‘Archaeology for human rights in the Pitiusas. El proyecto Fosas de la Guerra Civil’. By the archaeologist Almudena García-Rubio. Friday, 22nd of October at 7pm at the Museo Arqueológico de Eivissa.

‘En un vaixell genovès. La gran pandemia medieval: La peste negra’. By historian Antoni Ferrer-Abárzuza. Friday, 22nd October at 7pm at the Casa del Poble de la Mola. Formentera.

HISTORY

Andalusia Galleon. Visits to the replica of the historic ship. Muelle de Levante of the Port of Ibiza. From 10am to 7.30pm until 24th October. Tickets: 7€. Children from 5 to 10 years old: 4€. Families 18€. Free for children under 5 years accompanied by an adult.

BOOKS

‘Una de cal y otra de karma’. Presentation of Elena Llorente’s book, the second part of ‘Soltera y satisfecha’, by the author. Thursday, 21st October at 8.15pm at Can Ventosa library.

‘Diosas de Hollywood’. Presentation of Cristina Morato’s book, by the author and Maria Rosa Chico. Friday, 22nd October at 8.15 pm at Can Ventosa library.

FESTES DE SANT RAFEL

Friday, 22nd October

6-8pm: Exhibition ‘Tal com érem abans’ in Can Portmany. 8.30pm: Night walk. Meeting point in the marquee. 9.30pm: ‘Torrada de sobrasada’ (sobrassada toast) with entertainment from DJ Javi Box in the marquee.

Saturday, 23rd October

10am-2pm: Speed painting contest. Meeting in the church courtyard. 6-8pm: Exhibition ‘Tal com érem abans’ in Can Portmany. 9pm: Music night with New Young Polacs and Bluesmàfia i es Saligardos in the marquee.

Sunday, 24th October. Day of Sant Rafel

12.30pm: Solemn mass, procession and ball pagès with the Colla de Sant Rafel. 6pm to 8pm: Exhibition ‘Tal com érem abans’ in Can Portmany. 7pm: Theatre ‘El festeig de Can Pinxo’, by the Grup de Teatre de la AAVV Es Molí. In the marquee.

EXHIBITIONS

‘Litoral de Sant Josep’. Group exhibition. Organised by Apneef. IV Edition. Can Jeroni de Sant Josep Cultural Centre. Until 24th October.

Antonio Hormigo. ‘La veritat de la fusta’, sculptures. Caló de s’Oli Auditorium in Cala de Bou. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11am to 1.30pm. Until 9th January 2022.

Tere Bonet. ‘Eivissa, entre pagesos i artesans’, paintings. Can Tixedó Art Café in Forada. Until 28th October.

‘Una col-lecció d’art contemporani II. Fotografies’. Exhibition of photographs by great photographers from Cati Verdera’s collection. Curator: Manolo Oya. Sant Francesc Old Town Hall. Formentera. Until 23rd October.

Júlia Ribas. ‘Racons’. 25 years of painting. Club Diario de Ibiza. Opening Friday, 8th October at 7pm. Monday to Friday from 11am to 1pm and Thursday to Friday from 6pm to 8pm. Until 29th October.

Pedro M. Asensio. ‘Punto de fuga’. Paintings and installations. Opening Thursday, 7th October at 8pm at the Far de ses Coves Blanques in Sant Antoni and Friday at 8pm at Sa Nostra Sala in Vila. Until 6th November at the Far de ses Coves Blanques and until 12th November at Sa Nostra Sala.

‘Els colors del Port d’Eivissa’. Group exhibition with works by Rita Bretones, Diana Bustamante, Ferrer Guasch, Miguel Ángel García López, Antoni Marí Tirurit, Doralice Souza and Ángel Zabala. Ibiza Yacht Club. From 6th October to 7th November.

‘I wanna be adored’, art installation by Marcos Torres. Paradiso Art Hotel in Cala de Bou. From 13th September to 1st November.

Carles Guasch, ‘Geometría fragmentada’, painting and collage. Sant Josep Garden Art Gallery (Cactus Lombribiza). Monday to Saturday from 9am to 8pm and Sundays from 9am to 1pm. Opening on Sunday, 5th September from 7pm to 9pm. Until October 30th.

‘El bañista/The bather‘, paintings Rafa Macarrón. La Nave de ses Salines. From 10th July to 31st October. Open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12pm to 8pm.

Group exhibition with more than 50 artists to celebrate Espacio Micus’s 20 years as an art gallery. Until December. Opening hours: Sundays from 11am to 2pm. Appointments at other times available by calling 971 19 19 23.

MARKET HALLS

Ibiza: ‘Viu l’Artesania’ . Until 16th September in the port of Eivissa. From Monday to Sunday, except Wednesdays, from 7.30pm to midnight.

Sant Josep: Artisan and Organic Market. Products from Ibiza. Every Saturday morning in Calle del Ayuntamiento. Live music.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Ibiza Street Market Craft products and cuisine. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Hippy Market. Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am-7pm and Sundays from 11am-7pm.

Sant Rafel Craft Fair . Crafts and local products. Musical performances. Around the Sant Rafel social centre. Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Sant Antoni: Traditional crafts fair and workshops at es Molí d’en Simó from July to September. Tuesdays (espadrilles and ‘bobbins’), Wednesdays (cistellons and short workshops) and Fridays (peasant clothing and esparto grass craftwork) from 6pm to 8pm.

Formentera:

Sant Francesc craft market . Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm in the square.

Es Pujols craft market. Every day from 7pm to 10pm on the seafront promenade.

La Mola market. Craft market. Sundays from 4pm to 10pm. Avda de la Mola, 67.

La Savina Market. Crafts. Monday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm. Marina.

Sant Ferran Market. Art and crafts. Every day except Wednesdays. From 29th May. Main Street.