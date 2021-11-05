Top plans for the weeked in Ibiza and Formentera

Entertainment is guaranteed this weekend. Perhaps the most unique proposition is on offer from the seventh Mal del Cap Festival, which bids its farewell this weekend with a special treat: the visit of Manuel Bartual and most of the ‘Biotopia’ team. The creator of this science fiction podcast will premiere his first live show in Ibiza. It will take place this Friday, 5th of November at 7pm in Can Ventosa.

On the music agenda, special mention must be made of the acoustic concert by Marinah, the former singer of Ojos de Brujo, who will perform with The Attic on Sunday, 7th of November at 1pm in Can Truy.

Fun and Trucks is a very appetising proposition for those who like to combine music and cuisine. It will be held on Sunday, 7th of November from 12pm to 7pm outside the new Caló de s’Oli Auditorium in Cala de Bou.

There are also some tempting ideas for the little ones. At Can Ventosa this Saturday, 6th of November at 6pm, the Irú Teatre company will put on the ‘Alice in Wonderland‘ puppet show. Tickets can be purchased in advance on the eivissa.es website for 10€.

The company El Fedito will perform ‘Oyun’ at Ibiza Palacio de Congresos in Santa Eulària. This circus show can be enjoyed on Sunday, 7th of November at 7pm.

Those who wake up this weekend eager to take a tour of Ibiza’s history can sign up for the dramatised tours of the Museu Arquelògic d’Eivissa i Formentera, which will open on Sunday, 7th of November at 12 noon. Places must be booked in advance by calling 971 176 0 90.

VII FESTIVAL MAL DEL CAP in IBIZA

Friday, 5th of November

7pm: ‘Biotopía’ live with its creator, Manuel Bartual and his entire quantum team. In the auditorium of Can Ventosa, in Ibiza.

Saturday, 6th November – Closing ceremony

12.30 pm: Awards ceremony 1pm: Concert by Shego.

MUSIC

Santa Eulària. Sunday, 7th November

1pm: Acoustic concert by Marinah, ex-singer of Ojos de Brujo. Event organised by The Attic in Can Truy. Tickets for the concert are now available at planplanner.com/events/concierto-acustico-de-marinah-en-the-attic-ibiza.

FUN AND TRUCKS

Cala de Bou. Sunday, 7th November

From 12 noon to 7pm: Food Trucks selling baos, hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza and crepes. Musical performances by Albert Oliva, from 1pm to 2 pm, and DJ Andrés Medina, from 5pm to 6.30pm, and face painting for children from 12 noon to 2pm. In the Auditori Caló de s’Oli.

THEATRE

‘Alice in Wonderland’. Puppet theatre show with the company Irú Teatre. On Saturday 6 November at 6pm in the Can Ventosa auditorium. Advance tickets cost 10€. They can be purchased at evissa.es.

‘Es festeig de Can Panxo’. Performed by the Grup de Teatre de l’Associació de Vesins Es Molí. As part of the Temporada de Teatre Amateur Pedro Cañestro. On Friday, 5th November in the Auditorium of the Jesús Cultural Centre at 8.30pm.

‘Improterapia’. Improvisation theatre show by Improibiza. On Friday, 5th November at 8.30pm at Project Ibiza, in Sant Llorenç de Balàfia. Reverse box office: Tickets from 7.30pm at the door until full capacity is reached.

CIRCUS

‘Oyun’. Circus show by the El Fedito troupe. On Sunday, 7th of November at 7pm at Ibiza Palacio de Congresos in Santa Eulària. Ticket prices: 10€ plus booking fees on digital platforms and 12€ at the box office, one hour before the start of the show, which is part of the Circo a Escena (Circus on Stage) programme.

Juggling workshop . Free introductory juggling workshop at the Palacio de Congresos de Ibiza, in Santa Eulària. On Saturday, 6th of November between 4.30pm and 6pm (youngsters from 8 to 14 years old) and between 6.30pm and 8pm (over 15 years old). No previous experience is necessary. Registration by mail to the address cultura@santaeularia.com.

CUENTACUENTOS

‘Cuentos de buenas noches para niñas rebeldes’. Session of stories set to music for gender equality by Xavi Demelo and a pianist who will accompany the narrator. There will be two sessions on Sunday, 7th of November , at 12.30pm and 5pm in Can Ventosa, in Eivissa. This free activity is aimed at primary school children and their families and is organised as part of the programme promoted by Eivissa Town Hall to mark Children’s Day. Tickets can be booked at eivissa.es.

DRAMATISED VISITS

Sunday, 7th November: Dramatised visit to Museu Arqueològic d’Eivissa i Formentera, in Puig des Molins, at 12 noon. Free activity, prior reservation by calling 971 176 090.

CINEMA

‘Talis’. Presentation of the latest short film by Ramon Mayol, produced by Eivisual and filmed in Sant Rafel. On Saturday, 6th November at 4.30pm at the Ibiza Botanic Biotech, in Sant Rafel. Admission is free.

‘The Burnt Orange Heresy’. Directed by Giuseppe Capotondi (United Kingdom, 2019). Cinema in original version with subtitles on Friday, 5 November at 8pm at Can Jeroni, in Sant Josep.

‘Roger Waters: The Wall’. Documentary film on Roger Waters’ ‘The Wall Live’ tour. Saturday, 6th November at 8pm. Tickets can be booked at the website cultura.santjosep.org.

CONFERENCE

‘Un combat naval a Eivissa el 1607’. By Antoni Ferrer Abárzuza. On Friday, 5th November from 6.30pm at the Club Náutico Ibiza. The event is open to the public free of charge until full capacity is reached. Places can be reserved by emailing secretaria@clubnauticoibiza.com.

SANT CARLES FESTIVITIES

Saturday, 6th November

4pm: 2nd School Cross Country Duathlon in the Las Dalias car park. https://saportmaniacs.com/c/ii-duatl-cros-escolar-2021 8pm: Start of the table football championship at Bananas bar. Information at Bananas bar.

Sunday, 7th November

7am: Roquer Fishing Trophy Sant Carles de Peralta Patron Saint Fiestas, children’s category. Concentration in the bar Can Poll. Organised by: Santa Eulalia Sailing Club. From 10am to 1.30pm : II Sant Carles Gymkhana Race in Cala Boix. Information at saportmaniacs.com/c/ii-sant-carles-gymmkana-race.

PILAR DE LA MOLA FESTIVITIES

Saturday, 6th November

7pm: Modern board games. Casa del Poble, in la Mola, in Formentera.

EXHIBITIONS

Stella Rahola Matutes. ‘Fig Juice’, installation. Lighthouse of La Mola de Formentera. From 26th October until the end of the year. Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm.

Ana Celada. ‘Identitat’, painting and poetry. Sala Ajuntament Vell de Sant Francesc, Formentera. From 25th October to 6th November. Tuesday to Saturday from 11am to 2pm and from 6pm to 8pm.

Speed Painting Competition of Sant Rafel. Exhibition of the works submitted to the competition. Sant Rafel Social Centre. From 26th October to 6th November.

Caroline Rennequin. Paintings. Gallery also in Santa Gertrudis. Tuesday to Friday from 10.30am to 2pm and from 5pm-8pm. Saturdays from 10.30am to 2pm. From 29th October to 30th March 2022.

Yoa Covas. ‘Aires d’ahir i de sempre’, watercolours that portray Eivissa between the 1940s and 1970s. An exhibition organised for the Sant Carles festivities. It can be visited until 7th November at the bar Ca n’Anneta, in Sant Carles.

Romanie. Paintings. Can Tixedó Art Café de Forada. From 29th October to 2nd December. Literary competition at www.romanie.net/category/news.

Pedro M. Asensio. ‘Punto de fuga’. Paintings and installations. Opening Thursday, 7th October at 8pm at the Far de ses Coves Blanques in Sant Antoni and Friday at 8pm at Sa Nostra Sala in Vila. Until 6th November at the Far de ses Coves Blanques and until 12th November at Sa Nostra Sala.

‘Els colors del Port d’Eivissa’. Group exhibition with works by Rita Bretones, Diana Bustamante, Ferrer Guasch, Miguel Ángel García López, Antoni Marí Tirurit, Doralice Souza and Ángel Zabala. Ibiza Yacht Club. From 6th October to 7th November.

Group exhibition with more than 50 creators to celebrate Espacio Micus’s 20th years as an art gallery. Until December. Opening hours: Sundays from 11am to 2pm. For appointments on other days call 971 19 19 23.

MARKET MARKETS

Sant Josep: Artisan and Ecological Market. Products from Ibiza. Every Saturday morning in the street of the Town Hall. Live music.

Sant Jordi: Second-hand market. Every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Hippodrome de Sant Jordi.

Forada: Craft products and cuisine from Ibiza street market. Every Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Esplanade next to Can Tixedó.

Las Dalias: Hippy Market. Crafts, clothes, accessories and products from all over the world. Sant Carles. Saturdays from 10am to 7pm and Sundays from 11am to 7pm.

Sant Rafel Craft Fair . Crafts and local products. Musical performances. Around the Sant Rafel social centre. Every Thursday from 7.30pm to 11pm.

Sant Antoni: Traditional crafts fair and workshops at es Molí d’en Simó from July to September. Tuesdays (espadrilles and ‘bobbins’), Wednesdays (cistellons and short workshops) and Fridays (peasant clothing and works with esparto grass) from 6pm to 8pm.

Formentera:

Sant Francesc craft market . Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm in the square.

Es Pujols craft market. Every day from 7pm to 10pm on the seafront promenade.

La Mola market. Craft market. Sundays from 4pm to 10pm. Avda de la Mola, 67.

La Savina Market. Crafts. Monday to Sunday from 10am to 11pm. Marina.

Sant Ferran Market. Art and crafts. Every day except Wednesdays. From 29th May. Main Street.