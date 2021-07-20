Mercedes Garrido: “Opening nightclubs ruled out for now”

Hours before the Consellera of the Presidency, Mercedes Garrido, confirmed in her appearance that nightclubs in Ibiza would not be opened for the moment, even though it was announced that they would do so next week, the Balearic Govern spokesperson, Iago Negueruela, expressed the comfortable position he has taken, when asked about the opening of the clubs.

“We are talking about applying new measures to control certain activities related to phenomena that we have seen in recent weeks. We are not talking about de-escalation”. Even those with few brain cells can see that the last thing the Govern intends to do at this time is allow the opening of nightclubs. “ We are not talking about continuing to de-escalate sectors but to see what measures we have to implement in order to prevent further infections,” continued the Govern’s spokesperson in reference to the proposal made by the Ibiza nightclub sector to open its doors only to those who can prove they have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The Govern’s u-turn comes almost a month after the pilot test carried out on the island. The announcement coincides with the rise of parties in private houses and villas, as well as botellones on public streets and constant complaints about crowds of people in the street after bars and restaurants close.